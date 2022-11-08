ISO 13485:2016 Quality System Certification

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Four Transducers announces its manufacturing group has received ISO 13485:2016 certification, which indicates that our quality management systems conform to the recognized international standard for the design, development, manufacturing and testing of medical application related force transducers and weighing systems.

"Our effort to become ISO 13485 certified underscores our ongoing commitment to the Medical and Life Science industries," notes Steve Torres, Group Four CEO. "This certification demonstrates to the international community that our measurement products are manufactured with the highest qualities of traceability and quality control."

Group Four's growing Medical and Life Science customer base will leverage the direct 13485:2016 cerfication for greater efficiency in the development and production of medical devices that will result improved time to market, stability of supply chain, resulting in an overall benefit to the end-user community.

About Group Four Transducers

Group Four Transducers, Inc. is a global provider of weight and force measurement products. The company specializes in dependable, application-engineered products by utilizing its lean business philosophy to consistently meet the needs of its customers worldwide. The company's products are found in a wide variety of applications including medical devices, rehabilitation equipment, real-time dosing as well as packaging solutions and hundreds of other applications across a variety of medical and industrial sectors. Group Four Transducers is headquartered in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts with manufacturing in Massachusetts and Dankatua, Sri Lanka.

