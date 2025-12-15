ISO New England Selects GridUnity to Accelerate Interconnection and Planning in the Northeast

GridUnity's GridInterConnect™ platform now supports the majority of ISO and RTO regions coast to coast, strengthening the GridUnity network effect, fueled by AI-enabled data, collaboration, and interconnection efficiency.

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GridUnity , a trusted provider of interconnection and grid modernization solutions, has been selected by ISO New England (ISO-NE) to enhance the region's generation and regional network load interconnection processes. With this addition, GridUnity now serves as the platform of record for the majority of ISOs and RTOs across the U.S. - from California to Maine - establishing true national coverage across the bulk power system landscape. The GridInterConnect™ platform is designed to help transmission providers comply with FERC Order No. 2023 by standardizing, automating, and accelerating key interconnection study and queue management workflows.

ISO New England oversees a highly complex and tightly coordinated transmission system spanning six New England states, generating critical operational and planning data that shapes regional reliability, investment, and future system needs. Integrating ISO-NE into the GridUnity ecosystem strengthens coordination among developers, utilities, transmission owners, and system operators, supporting a more consistent and streamlined interconnection process. This Network Effect connects stakeholders through a unified platform, accelerating both generation interconnection and large-load connections. The GridUnity Platform replaces and upgrades manual, siloed interconnection and study process administration with a unified system that leverages AI and automation to streamline lifecycle management from pre-application data sharing to commissioning.

By implementing the GridUnity Platform, ISO New England is continuing to modernize key workflow elements, improve process visibility, and reduce manual effort throughout the interconnection lifecycle. GridUnity's platform will support New England by providing structure and more reliable access to the information needed to manage the rising complexity of interconnection activity. Looking ahead, GridUnity is working on the development of AI-driven persona-based agents to enable smarter capacity assessments, accelerated application management, proactive study prioritization, early identification of system constraints, and faster time-to-power with more informed regional planning decisions.

In addition, GridUnity's GridSync product will be accessible to ISO New England's full network of participating transmission owners - enabling them to streamline data sharing, collaborate more efficiently, and add greater certainty to the interconnection and planning process, reducing administrative overhead and costs while accelerating time-to-power.

"As the region's power system becomes more complex, tools that enhance visibility, improve consistency, and support effective coordination across participants are increasingly important," said Alan McBride, Vice President of System Planning at ISO New England. "Working with GridUnity will help us continue strengthening the processes that underpin reliable system operations and regional planning."

"We're honored to partner with ISO New England as they take additional steps to modernize interconnection across one of the most complex transmission systems in the country," said Brian Fitzsimons, Chief Executive Officer at GridUnity. "ISO-NE's adoption of GridUnity expands the Network Effect across U.S. markets, strengthening data consistency, regional collaboration, and the industry's ability to connect new resources faster and more reliably."

About GridUnity

GridUnity® accelerates grid interconnection by streamlining and automating complex, manual processes that delay energy deployment. We help transmission owners, system operators and utilities more effectively collaborate with each other and engage system participants in generation and load interconnection at the bulk-power and distribution system levels. GridUnity's curated data approach and intelligently applied AI changes today's Interconnection process to tomorrow's Intelligent-connection process. Trusted by North America's leading utilities and system operators, GridUnity customers serve over 50% of the U.S. population. For more information, visit gridunity.com and follow GridUnity on LinkedIn .

