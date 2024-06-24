ISO Tank Container Market Size of USD 470 million by 2034 Amid Rising Need for Cost-effective Transportation for Liquid and Gas | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia-Pacific's dominance in the ISO tank container market can be attributed to robust industrial and manufacturing sectors, particularly in countries like China and India, drive substantial demand for bulk liquid and gas transportation. South Korea is poised to lead the sector with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034, followed by Japan, the United Kingdom, and China with CAGRs of 8%, 7.5%, and 7.1%, respectively.

NEWARK, Del., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ISO tank container market is valued at USD 254.5 million in 2024. The industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034 to reach a market size of USD 470 million by 2034.



The growing international trade landscape necessitates cost-effective and efficient liquid and gas transportation, with ISO tank containers becoming increasingly popular due to stringent environmental regulations. These containers ensure cargo integrity and reduce spills, making them a reliable and legal option.

Technological innovations, such as IoT integration, drive market expansion. Globalization and supply chain optimization drive demand for scalable, versatile transportation options. The Asia-Pacific region's rapid urbanization, industrialization, and economic growth create opportunities for ISO tank container suppliers and logistics companies. Sustainability concerns and reduced carbon emissions are expected to affect market dynamics, increasing demand for ISO tank containers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global ISO tank container market is set to reach USD 470 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

by 2034, with a CAGR of from 2024 to 2034. Based on transport mode, the road transport segment will likely record a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

through 2034. Based on container type, the multi-compartment tank segment dominated the industry with a market share of 52% in 2023.

in 2023. South Korea is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.4% between 2024 and 2034.

is anticipated to record a CAGR of between 2024 and 2034. Sales in Japan are predicted to total USD 52 million by 2034.

"Customization is a growing trend in the ISO tank container market. Businesses catering to evolving consumer needs will likely see exponential growth," says a Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who's Winning?

ISO tank container market players like Intermodal Tank Transport, Bertschi AG, Bulkhaul Limited, and Royal Den Hartogh Logistics are implementing strategies to stay competitive. They invest in research, development, customization, geographic expansion, and sustainability. At the same time, these companies offer advanced solutions, cater to evolving consumer needs, and align with environmental regulations.

Customization is a key strategy that assists businesses to stay ahead in the industry. Companies are progressively expanding their geographic footprint and tapping into new markets to diversify their consumer base and access new opportunities for growth.

Industry Updates

In May 2024 , Ohio -based Worthington Enterprises and Stokota , based in Belgium , joined hands to co-develop two 20-foot containers. These containers will be used to transport hydrogen at 380 bar.

, -based and , based in , joined hands to co-develop two 20-foot containers. These containers will be used to transport hydrogen at 380 bar. In October 2023 , Modalis, a Japan -based intermodal logistics solution provider, acquired Italy -based CCFC to launch intermodal transport units, special ISO containers, and container chassis in Europe .

Leading ISO Tank Container Brands

Intermodal Tank Transport

Bertschi AG

Bulkhaul Limited

Royal Den Hartogh Logistics

HOYER GmbH

Interflow TCS Ltd.

New Port Tank

Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

VTG Tanktainer GmbH

Key Segments of Market Report

By Transport Mode:

By transport mode, the sector is divided into road, rail, and marine.

By Container Type:

Based on container type, the industry is segmented into multi-compartment tanks, lined tanks, reefer tanks, cryogenic and gas tanks, and swap body tanks.

By End-use Industry:

By end-use industry, the sector has applications in chemicals, petrochemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial gas, and others.

By Region:

By region, the industrial robot controller industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, South Asia, and East Asia.

Get More Insights into the ISO Tank Container Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the ISO tank container market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on transport mode (road, rail, and marine), container type (multi-compartment tank, lined tank, reefer tank, cryogenic and gas tanks, and swap body tank), end-use industry (chemicals, petrochemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial gas, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and East Asia).

SOURCE Future Market Insights