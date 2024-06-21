ISOA Presents Global Achievement Awards at Annual Gala

Members Recognized for Extraordinary Accomplishments in Stability and Contingency Operations

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) recently presented its annual Global Impact Awards for excellence in stability operations. Fourteen member companies received Global Impact Awards, which recognize extraordinary accomplishments in stability and contingency operations. Three individuals also received honorary and Lifetime Achievement Awards for their significant contributions. The Awards were presented at ISOA's annual Awards Gala on June 20 at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC.

"ISOA would like to congratulate this year's award winners for their remarkable achievements under demanding circumstances," said Howie Lind, president and executive director of ISOA. "This year's award winners – in fact, all of the nominees – reflect the commitment, expertise and compassion required to successfully complete impactful projects in challenging environments around the globe."

Seventeen Awards Presented at Awards Gala

An honorary award was presented to Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States for her exemplary devotion to duty and fidelity in Ukraine's existential conflict. Before she became Ambassador in 2021, Mrs. Markarova served in Ukraine's Ministry of Finance as First deputy Minister and Government commissioner on investments and as a Minister of Finance.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to two individuals who have made significant contributions to the stability sector. Each of these award winners has worked to guarantee that their stability operations partners have received as much support as possible, ensuring that ISOA companies and non-profits can provide essential services to the U.S. Government and our allies abroad.

Leslie Schweitzer founded the Friends of the American University of Afghanistan (FAUAF) in 2008, a 501c3 that supports not for profit, private, co-educational, non-sectarian higher education in Afghanistan and is a member of the Board of Trustees of AUAF. She is the CEO of the Osage Group, an international consulting company focused on economic development in Third World countries.

of (FAUAF) in 2008, a 501c3 that supports not for profit, private, co-educational, non-sectarian higher education in and is a member of the Board of Trustees of AUAF. She is the CEO of the Osage Group, an international consulting company focused on economic development in Third World countries. Colonel Adam "AC" Coyn e serves as Chief, Contingency Contracting Policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Acquisition and Sustainment, Defense Contracting and Pricing (OUSD/DPC), Pentagon, Washington DC . COL Coyne is responsible for shaping DoD contracting policies and operational issues covering a workforce of 30,000 acquisition professionals in support of a $385 billion global portfolio of contingency, disaster relief, emergency procurement, and humanitarian and peacekeeping operations.

Fourteen Global Achievement Awards were presented to ISOA member companies for their extraordinary achievements in stability and contingency operations.

Six Vanguard Awards were presented to companies in recognition of overall outstanding achievement in stability, contingency, disaster or recovery operations. Examples of transparency, accountability, ethical conduct and respect for human rights—hallmarks of ISOA member companies—were important factors in making the award selections. Vanguard Awards were presented to the following companies:

World Fuel

KBR

International SOS

URC

Aspen Medical

FGi Global Solutions

Three organizations received awards for their outstanding efforts in support of the people of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian military and government ministries, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis inside and outside of Ukraine. Ukraine Support Awards were presented to the following companies:

Doğuş Construction and Trade Inc.

Landry & Kling Global Ship Solutions

JDI Integrations

Three organizations received awards for Innovation, developing new or more technologically advanced approaches to challenges in the stability industry, improving efficiency, effectiveness and overall program performance. Innovation Awards were presented to the following companies:

Amentum

Talia International, LLC

Continest

Two organizations received Women, Peace, and Security Awards for their outstanding commitment and performance in including women for conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict stabilization efforts in accordance with the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017. WPS Awards were presented to the following organizations:

SOC, a Day & Zimmermann Company

RMGS, Inc.

About ISOA:

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

SOURCE International Stability Operations Association