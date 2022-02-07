Isoamyl Acetate Market: Segmentation by Application (food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, furniture polish, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global isoamyl acetate market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the materials market.

Isoamyl Acetate Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of isoamyl acetate is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Vendor Insights

The isoamyl acetate market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the isoamyl acetate market, including some of the vendors such as Chemoxy International Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, Kaival Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SEQENS GROUP, The Good Scents Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Triveni Chemicals.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the isoamyl acetate market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Chemoxy International Ltd. – Offers isoamyl acetate that provides chemical products which includes chemoxycare range, chemoxycare 6, diisopropyl adipate, isoamyl alcohol, coalescent, Sasol, specialty chemicals, pentyl propionate, under the brand name of Chemoxy International Ltd.

Offers isoamyl acetate that provides chemical products which includes chemoxycare range, chemoxycare 6, diisopropyl adipate, isoamyl alcohol, coalescent, Sasol, specialty chemicals, pentyl propionate, under the brand name of Chemoxy International Ltd. Ernesto Ventos SA . – Offers isoamyl acetate that includes dimethoxybenzene, cineole, tetra methylpyrazine, diethyl pyrazine, hexane Dione, acetyl furan and many more, under the brand name of Ernesto Ventos SA.

. Offers isoamyl acetate that includes dimethoxybenzene, cineole, tetra methylpyrazine, diethyl pyrazine, hexane Dione, acetyl furan and many more, under the brand name of Ernesto Ventos SA. Esters and Solvents LLP - Offers isoamyl acetate that provides biochemicals which includes ethyl hexyl acetate, butyl acetate, isoamyl acetate, isoamyl alcohol, octyl palmitate and many more, under the brand name of Esters and Solvents LLP.

Geographical Highlights

The isoamyl acetate market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Indonesia and China are the key markets for the isoamyl acetate market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The market for isoamyl acetate in the world was dominated by the APAC region. Isoamyl acetate use is increasing in the region as the food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries rise in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China, which is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets, is still in its infancy. Economic and demographic growth, government stimulus, higher public health awareness, market consolidation, and improved R&D capabilities might all help the country mature into a sophisticated market within the next decade. Because of all of these factors, the regional market for isoamyl acetate is expected to continue to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, The Netherlands, China, and Canada are the key market for the isoamyl acetate market in APAC owing to the significant increase in the consumption of isoamyl acetate in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Isoamyl Acetate Key Market Drivers:

It is widely used as a flavoring ingredient in food and beverages

Over 40 flavors use isoamyl acetate, ranging from apple to pia colada and coffee. In addition, the chemical is used as a solvent in a range of varnishes and nitrocellulose lacquers, resulting in a growth in demand from various end-use sectors such as medicines, paints & coatings, and cosmetics. The food industry's desire for synthetic flavors will be boosted by factors such as the fast-expanding population and the huge increase in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food items, which will drive the global isoamyl acetate market growth during the projection period.

Isoamyl Acetate Key Market Trends:

Extensively used for flavors and fragrances

It is an essential component of all beers, contributing to the overall flavor profile. It is found in small amounts and is produced by yeast during fermentation for this purpose. It's also used as a low-toxicity solvent in some varnishes and nitrocellulose lacquers. Isoamyl acetate was widely used as a carrier for nitrocellulose to stiffen textile flying surfaces in the aircraft industry, and it is still used in model aircraft. It's also a common 'warning' pheromone for honeybees, attracting a large number of them even in little amounts. Such a wide range of applications for isoamyl acetate is likely to boost demand over the forecast period, positively impacting the growth of the market in question.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Isoamyl Acetate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 532.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Brazil, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chemoxy International Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Esters and Solvents LLP, Kaival Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Nimble Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SEQENS GROUP, The Good Scents Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Triveni Chemicals Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

