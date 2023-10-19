Isobar Public Sector Announces Partnership as an Authorized Service Partner with Google Cloud in North America

News provided by

Isobar Public Sector

19 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Leading Public Sector Innovator Joins Forces with Google Cloud to Propel Public Sector Presence

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isobar Public Sector is pleased to announce a major milestone in its journey of technology and digital services innovation. The company has established a partnership with Google Cloud as an authorized service partner. This collaboration marks a significant achievement for Isobar Public Sector, reaffirming its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for federal, state, and local government.

"With our dedication to transforming the public sector we are truly excited to bring the rich capabilities of Google Cloud to solve problems and improve mission outcomes," stated Larry Gillespie, President & Chairman of the Board at Isobar Public Sector. "This partnership is a testament to the shared vision of our organizations and presents tremendous potential with transforming service delivery."

Through the partnership, Isobar will build on its decades of experience delivering digital solutions for the public sector with entirely new capabilities based on Google Cloud, including Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML), data analytics, API management, search, and other unique offerings. With signature Google Cloud services such as Vertex AI, Looker, BigQuery, Apigee, and others, Isobar will accelerate its ability to innovate and address mission challenges.

About Isobar Public Sector:
Isobar Public Sector is an organization specializing in delivering unparalleled technological solutions within the public sector. With a rich history spanning over 15 years, Isobar has amassed a wealth of experience across various segments of the public sector, making it a trusted partner for clients ranging from federal agencies to local educational institutions.

Website: https://isobarpublicsector.com

SOURCE Isobar Public Sector

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.