Isobar Public Sector Announces Partnership as an Authorized Service Partner with Google Cloud in North America

Leading Public Sector Innovator Joins Forces with Google Cloud to Propel Public Sector Presence

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Isobar Public Sector is pleased to announce a major milestone in its journey of technology and digital services innovation. The company has established a partnership with Google Cloud as an authorized service partner. This collaboration marks a significant achievement for Isobar Public Sector, reaffirming its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for federal, state, and local government.

"With our dedication to transforming the public sector we are truly excited to bring the rich capabilities of Google Cloud to solve problems and improve mission outcomes," stated Larry Gillespie, President & Chairman of the Board at Isobar Public Sector. "This partnership is a testament to the shared vision of our organizations and presents tremendous potential with transforming service delivery."

Through the partnership, Isobar will build on its decades of experience delivering digital solutions for the public sector with entirely new capabilities based on Google Cloud, including Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning (AI/ML), data analytics, API management, search, and other unique offerings. With signature Google Cloud services such as Vertex AI, Looker, BigQuery, Apigee, and others, Isobar will accelerate its ability to innovate and address mission challenges.

About Isobar Public Sector:

Isobar Public Sector is an organization specializing in delivering unparalleled technological solutions within the public sector. With a rich history spanning over 15 years, Isobar has amassed a wealth of experience across various segments of the public sector, making it a trusted partner for clients ranging from federal agencies to local educational institutions.

Website: https://isobarpublicsector.com

