Isobar Science: Defining Contamination Sources using Boron Isotopes

What is Contamination?

Contamination within the environment often occurs as nutrient contamination, when there is an excess of nutrient input into the landscape; commonly arising from agricultural runoff, industrial discharge, or even emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels.

An example of how natural and anthropogenic boron migrates through a landscape.

The source type can be described as either a point source or a nonpoint source in nature. Point sources can be directly attributable to one influence and are relatively easy to track and regulate. Nonpoint source pollution comes from ill-defined sources, are difficult to regulate and usually vary spatially and temporally (e.g. varying with season or an irregular event).

How are contamination sources tracked?

Boron (δ11B) isotopes can provide insights into the location and source of excess nutrients entering the environment. Typically, δ11B is measured within the soils and/or water of various areas within a zone of interest - including at potential contamination source sites, natural (unexposed) sites, and known contamination zones - allowing one to map and track potential transportation through the landscape.

Why should contamination be tracked?

Nutrients accumulate in soils and can remain there for years, eventually spreading into the water system through either surface or groundwater - seriously impacting the environment, human health, and the economy. An oversupply of nutrients can cause harmful algal blooms, loss of biodiversity and species shifts, and ultimately, changes to the food web structure. Harmful algal blooms can close beaches and other recreational areas and can limit the fishing industry. Finally, nutrient pollution can directly impact human health drinking water contamination, resulting in stomach and liver issues, respiratory problems/conditions and neurological effects.

Based on these significant impacts, it's essential to trace where the nutrient pollution comes from and track its movement through the environment to ensure treatment can be delivered at the pollution source.

