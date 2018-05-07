Isobutanol Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 - 2025

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Isobutanol Market: Overview

Isobutanol is a bulk chemical used in many industrial applications such as paints & coatings, oil & gas, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals etc.Isobutanol can be defined as a colourless flammable liquid with a characteristic smell which is mostly used as a solvent and chemical intermediate.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360352



Isobutanol is produced by the carbonylation of propylene.Many isobutanol derivatives are used in the chemical industry.



Isobutyl acetate is one of the majorly used for the production of lacquers and coatings.Isobutyl esters is the other majorly used derivatives used as a plasticizer agents in plastics, rubbers and others dispersions.



Isobutanol can also be dehydrated to produce butenes. Butenes plays an important role in the production of materials such as lubricants, synthetic rubber etc.



Global Isobutanol Market: Scope of the Report

The report estimates and forecasts the isobutanol market on the global, regional, and country levels.The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year.



The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the type and end-user industry segments.It provides a comprehensive view of the market.



Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.The study includes drivers and restraints for the isobutanol market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.



The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the isobutanol market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.



The report includes Porter's Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the isobutanol market.The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, where in types, end user industry and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region.



Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for isobutanol between 2017 and 2025.



Global Isobutanol Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the isobutanol market by dividing it on the basis of type, end user industry and geography segments.The isobutanol market has been segmented into type – synthetic isobutanol and bio-based isobutanol and end user industry- paints & coatings, oil & gas, chemicals, textiles, pharmaceutical and others.



The segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for isobutanol in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa).Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments.



Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, ASEAN, Mexico, and Brazil, GCC, South Africa have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.



Global Isobutanol Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.



In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding.This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings.



Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo, Grupa Azoty S.A., Saudi Butanol Company, Andra Petrochemical Limited, Oxea GmbH. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).



The global Isobutanol market has been segmented as follows:



Isobutanol Market – Type Analysis

Synthetic Isobutanol

Bio-based Isobutanol



Isobutanol Market – End-User Industry Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Automotive

Wood & Coatings

Others



Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Textiles

Others



Isobutanol Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



