Isobutanol market size is set to grow by USD 353.24 million from 2022 to 2027. Increasing demand for coatings in the automotive sector expected to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The isobutanol market size is estimated to increase by USD 353.24 million from 2022 to 2027 with a CAGR of 5.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The isobutanol market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isobutanol Market 2023-2027

BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, BP Plc, DhanLaxmi Organics and Chemicals, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Group, Gevo Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Hi-Tech Chemicals, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Niksan Pharmaceutical, OQ SAOC

Isobutanol market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview - The market is segmented by product (bio-based isobutanol and synthetic isobutanol), application (solvent, intermediate for glycol ethers and esters, textile, and de-icing fluids and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The bio-based isobutanol segment will witness significant market share growth during the forecast period. Bio-based isobutanol is gaining popularity due to its eco-friendly properties and a wide range of applications. The growth in use of bio-based isobutanol in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction, is driven by the increasing demand for renewable chemicals and biofuels. Governments across the world have introduced policies and initiatives to encourage the use of bio-based isobutanol with the aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development. The bio-based isobutanol segment was valued at USD 616.84 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Market playing are funding the development and production of bio-based isobutanol. For instance, Gevo produces bio-based isobutanol for use in specialty chemicals and renewable gasoline blendstocks. Some of the other key players in the bio-based isobutanol segment include Green Biologics, Butamax Advanced Biofuels (Butamax), and Global Bioenergies (Global Bioenergies).

APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the isobutanol market during the forecast period. The market in APAC is expected to expand at a significant rate, mainly driven by countries such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. These countries are major chemical markets in APAC due to rapid industrialization and high demand for chemical intermediates. China and India have become preferred hubs for manufacturers, especially automakers. These countries receive huge foreign direct investment, which will have a positive impact on their economic growth during the forecast period. The growth trends from other end-user industries, such as manufacturing are expected to fuel the demand for isobutanol and, in turn, boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Isobutanol market – Market dynamics

Key driver – The increasing demand for coatings in the automotive sector is notably driving the isobutanol market growth. The automotive sector is significantly driving the demand for coatings such as surface coatings and engine coatings. Factors such as the expansion of the automotive and transportation sectors as well as the increase in the number of automotive suppliers will have a positive impact on the market. Coatings find wide application in the automotive and transportation sectors to improve performance. They also protect the vehicle's interior and exterior surfaces from scratches and chips. Hence, the increasing use of coatings in the automotive sector is expected to impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Some automakers are seeking to expand their presence. Besides, government intent to encourage electric vehicle (EV) adoption, among other factors, are influencing EV sales. These initiatives are expected to boost the demand for coating solutions in the automotive sector and, in turn, drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trend – The rising rate of industrialization in emerging economies is a key trend influencing the isobutanol market. Population growth in economies such as India, Brazil, and China, along with people's rising disposable income, have forced large manufacturers to locate manufacturing facilities in these countries. The demand for isobutanol (CH3)2CHCH2OH, also known as 2-methylpropan-1-ol, is expected to increase during the forecast period, especially in emerging markets. This can be attributed to the increasing manufacturing activity and the growing number of automakers outsourcing to low-wage countries to cut capital expenditures. Besides, the increase in consumer goods and chemical companies in India and China is another factor expected to significantly boost the demand for isobutanol (CH3)2CHCH2OH in these industries during the forecast period. Hence, rapid industrialization in emerging markets is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenge – Harmful effects on the environment and impact on human health are challenging the isobutanol market growth. Strict US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulations on volatile organic compound (VOC) content in specialty chemicals, including specialty paints and coatings, adhesives, and sealants, are posing a key challenge to the growth of the market. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued strict VOC guidelines for adhesives and sealants. The US regulation has provided VOC limits for adhesives containing specialty chemicals for industrial and commercial use. California has set VOC limits for various products, adhesives, and sealants. Furthermore, the state has established 13 Air Pollution Control Districts (APCDs) or Air Quality Control Districts (AQMDs) with VOC limits for adhesives and sealants. Global chemical suppliers are mandated to adhere to these standards to meet VOC requirements. Hence, strict regulations and guidelines on the use of adhesives are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this isobutanol market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the isobutanol market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the isobutanol market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the isobutanol market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of isobutanol market vendors

Isobutanol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 353.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, DhanLaxmi Organics and Chemicals, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Group, Gevo Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Hi Tech Chemicals, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Niksan Pharmaceutical, OQ SAOC, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, PJSC SIBUR Holding, Sasol Ltd., Somu Organo Chem Pvt. Ltd., and The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

