Isobutene Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% by 2025| Growing Demand for Rubber from Automotive Industry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dayaram Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Linde Plc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TPC Group are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for rubber from the automotive industry, demand in the manufacturing of fine chemicals, adhesives & antioxidants, and the rising demand for gasoline additives will offer immense growth opportunities. However, hazardous effects of isobutene derivatives might hamper the market growth.

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Methyl Tert-butyl Ether (MTBE)



Ethyl Tert-butyl Ether (ETBE)

Application

Automotive



Aerospace



Pharmaceuticals



Antioxidants



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our isobutene market report covers the following areas:

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Isobutene Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Isobutene Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist isobutene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isobutene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isobutene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isobutene market vendors

Isobutene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Germany, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dayaram Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Linde Plc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and TPC Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

