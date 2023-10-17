Isobutyl Benzene Market size to grow by USD 18.7 million from 2022 to 2027, Alfa Chemistry, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Bizinbiz Technologies Pvt Ltd, and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The isobutyl benzene market size is expected to grow by USD 18.7 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High demand for ibuprofen is notably driving the isobutyl benzene market. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (coating, surfactant, medicine, and others), end-user (pharmaceutical, chemical, textile industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Buy Now for detailed company information.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isobutyl Benzene Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the isobutyl benzene market including Alfa Chemistry, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Bizinbiz Technologies Pvt Ltd, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sagechem Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SI Group Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Synthonix Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., and Vizag Chemical International. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Isobutyl Benzene Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Alfa Chemistry: The company offers iso butylbenzene such as 1 1 chloroethyl 4 isobutylbenzene with a purity of 96 percent.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Isobutyl Benzene Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by the coating segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing use of Isobutyl benzene in coatings due to its excellent solubility properties. In addition, it allows the formulation and application more easily by dissolving a number of different resins, pigments, or other coating components. The main advantage of 2-methylpropylbenzene in the coating is its ability to improve the flow and leveling properties of the coating.

Geography

APAC accounts for 44% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries in the region fuel the demand for isobutyl benzene. In addition, several factors including low labor cost, easy availability of raw materials, and availability of highly skilled labor significantly increase the production rate of isobutyl benzene in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Isobutyl Benzene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfa Chemistry, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Bizinbiz Technologies Pvt Ltd, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sagechem Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SI Group Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Synthonix Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., and Vizag Chemical International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

