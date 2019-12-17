ISOCERT Announces Services for Organizations Looking for ISO Certifications

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ISOCERT offers consultancy and ISO certification services in obtaining various types of ISO certifications for diverse businesses.

ISOCERT, one of the leading ISO standard consulting companies in Vietnam, has announced that they are adding more assessment services to their offerings for the benefit of their clients. The Vietnam-based organization is trusted by a growing number of businesses to assist and guide them in the process of acquiring ISO certifications.

The ISO certifications provided by ISOCERT is designed to meet global standards. Their services include:

ISO 9001: 2015 - QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

ISO 14001: 2015 - ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

ISO 22000: 2018 - FOOD SAFETY MANAGEMENT

ISO 45001: 2018 - OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

ISO 13485: 2016 - MEDICAL DEVICES — QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

The demand for ISO consultancy services is growing in Vietnam as more and more businesses are looking to take advantage of the favorable environment available here. A good number of these organizations prefer to operate with the ISO Certification tag as it gives their business a level of respectability.

Customers view such businesses as ones that are focused on delivering products and services that meet international quality standards.

ISO stands for International Organization for Standardization. It was founded on Feb. 23, 1947, and is an independent, non-governmental, international organization that develops stringent quality benchmarks to ensure the highest quality, foolproof safety and superior efficiency of products, services, and systems offered by various organizations.

Organizations that have obtained ISO certification are seen as meeting international standards on the above-mentioned aspects in their respective fields of business.

ISOCERT consultancy and services are in high demand among companies looking for the latest ISO 9001:2015 version. They want this certification as it will make them eligible for many benefits such as increasing brand trust, better risk management, enhanced control over the company's operations, and managing several critical operations according to international standards.

About ISOCERT

International Certificate Office (ISOCERT) is a leading and reputed Vietnam-based organization known for its ISO Certification consulting services. The company has been able to achieve a 100% success rate of consulting on a consistent basis for customers by guiding them into developing and building a sustainable management system. ISOCERT has strategic partnerships with some of the most prestigious organizations and certification bodies to ensure that the ISO certificates have valid national and international accreditation.

For more information, visit chungnhanquocte.com

Contact Details:

Name: NGUYEN DO SON

Email: chungnhanisocert.com@gmail.com

Media Contact

Company Name: VAN PHONG CHUNG NHAN QUOC TE ISOCERT

Contact Person: NGUYEN DO SON

Email: Send Email

Phone: 0963831555

Address: Tang 7 So 23 Ngo 37/2 Dich vong Cau Giay Ngo 37/2 Dich vong Cau Giay

City: Hanoi 0106793165

Country: Vietnam

Related Images

van-phong-chung-nhan-quoc-te.png

VAN PHONG CHUNG NHAN QUOC TE ISOCERT

Related Links

Chungnhanquocte

SOURCE ISOCERT