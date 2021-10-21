Isocyanate Market size to grow by 4,004.3 Thousand MT from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GNFC Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for PU from the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Isocyanate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Rigid Foams



Flexible Foams



Paints And Coatings



Elastomers



Others

Application

MDI



TDI



Aliphatic



Others

End-user

Construction



Automotive



Electronic



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.

Download a Free Sample Report Now

Isocyanate Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the isocyanate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GNFC Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The isocyanate market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for isocyanate from emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in the price of raw materials will hamper market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Isocyanate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist isocyanate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isocyanate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isocyanate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isocyanate market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market - Global cyanate ester resin market is segmented by end-user (aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market - Global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market is segmented by application (rigid foams, CASE system, flexible foams, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Isocyanate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 4004.30 thousand MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, US, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GNFC Ltd., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Vencorex, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

