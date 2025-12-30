IsoEnergy Acquires Additional Securities in Premier American Uranium Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy", or the "Company") (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is pleased to announce that it has acquired (the "Transaction") 2,135,760 common shares (the "PUR Common Shares") of Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR") and warrants to acquire an additional 2,708,627 PUR Shares in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "ISO Shares"). The ISO Shares were issued at a deemed price of $11.58 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $1,158,000.

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented, "As a co-founder of PUR in late 2023, we have been impressed by the company's consistent track record of value creation through disciplined M&A and asset advancement. Against a strengthening uranium price environment and powerful tailwinds in the nuclear sector—particularly in the United States, where PUR is focused—we believe this is an opportune time to increase our equity exposure to the company."

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company owned an aggregate of 4,245,841 PUR Common Shares and warrants to acquire 167,708 PUR Common Shares, representing approximately 6.27% of the outstanding PUR Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 6.50% of the outstanding PUR Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of all of the warrants held by the Company (before giving effect to the conversion of the compressed shares of PUR (the "Compressed Shares")). Assuming the conversion of all of the issued and outstanding Compressed Shares into PUR Common Shares, the PUR Common Shares and warrants held by the Company represented approximately 5.38% of the PUR Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 5.58% of the outstanding PUR Common Shares on partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants held by the Company.

Following completion of the Transaction, the Company owns an aggregate of 6,381,601 PUR Common Shares and warrants to acquire an aggregate of 2,876,335 PUR Common Shares, representing approximately 9.42% of the outstanding PUR Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.11% of the outstanding PUR Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of all of the warrants held by the Company (before giving effect to the conversion of the Compressed Shares). Assuming the conversion of all of the issued and outstanding Compressed Shares into PUR Common Shares, the PUR Common Shares and warrants held by the Company represent approximately 8.09% of the PUR Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.32% of the outstanding PUR Common Shares on partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants held by the Company.

The securities of PUR held by IsoEnergy are held for investment purposes. Although IsoEnergy has no current plans with respect to the securities, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of PUR's securities, PUR's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, IsoEnergy may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold securities of PUR.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report of IsoEnergy will be available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy's registered office is located at 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

