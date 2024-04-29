IsoEnergy and Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Announce Collaboration Agreement

SASKATOON, SK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) and the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR") are pleased to announce they have entered into a Collaboration Agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement" or the "Agreement"). YNLR works on behalf of the Athabasca Denesuliné First Nations of Hatchet Lake First Nation, Black Lake First Nation and Fond du Lac First Nation (together the "Athabasca First Nations") and Athabasca municipalities of Stony Rapids, Wollaston Lake, Uranium City, and Camsell Portage (together the "Athabasca Municipalities").

Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Logo (CNW Group/IsoEnergy Ltd.)

The Collaboration Agreement is pivotal for the parties to enhance cooperation and mutual benefit, with a view to fostering prosperity both in the immediate term and well into the foreseeable future. IsoEnergy has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to working collaboratively with the Athabasca First Nations and the Athabasca Municipalities in advancing exploration and development in the region. The Collaboration Agreement outlines a structured framework for engagement, enabling consistent information exchange and collaboration in key areas such as permitting processes, environmental protection, and monitoring protocols to ensure that the Athabasca communities are involved in, and supportive of, the work happening in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca Denesuline First Nations. It also underscores the fair distribution of benefits to support community development initiatives, enhancing the overall socio-economic landscape.

YNLR Board Chair, Mary Denechezhe stated, "I am proud to announce the signing of this agreement with IsoEnergy. This agreement marks an important milestone for our communities and future generations. Together, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable development in Nuhenéné, ensuring that our people are involved and empowered throughout the process. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our communities."

IsoEnergy President, Tim Gabruch stated, "Since incorporation, IsoEnergy has developed a collaborative relationship with the communities in which we operate. This is reflected in the trust, confidence, respect, and beneficial outcomes that have been incorporated into all aspects of our exploration and resource development. Today's agreement formalizes that relationship and demonstrates IsoEnergy's continued commitment to the successful conduct of our activities."

About YNLR and the Athabasca First Nations and Municipalities

The YNLR is a non-profit organization owned by the Athabasca Denesuliné First Nations of Hatchet Lake First Nation, Black Lake First Nation and Fond du Lac First Nation and the Athabasca Municipalities of Stony Rapids, Wollaston Lake, Uranium City, and Camsell Portage.

The YNLR was established in June 2016 with the mandate to promote and enhance the environmental, social, economic, and cultural well-being of current and future Athabasca residents.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S., Australia, and Argentina at varying stages of development, providing near, medium, and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East Project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest grade Indicated uranium Mineral Resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

