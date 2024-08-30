IsoEnergy Announces Management Change

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) announces that Tim Gabruch, President of the Company has resigned from his position effective August 31, 2024, to pursue other opportunities.

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Company, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Tim for his leadership and dedication during his time with the Company. His contributions have been instrumental in positioning us for future growth and sustainable success, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Tim Gabruch, President of IsoEnergy, commented, "It has been a privilege to work alongside such an exceptional, dedicated team over these past few years. I am proud of what we have achieved together in building a leading uranium Company and am confident that IsoEnergy is well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to following its progress in the years to come."

IsoEnergy remains focused on advancing its portfolio of assets, particularly its Larocque East Project in Canada's Athabasca Basin and its near-term production potential in the U.S., where rising interest from utilities continues to grow. The Company is committed to maintaining its dedication to operational excellence and sustainability.

About IsoEnergy Ltd.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S., Australia, and Argentina at varying stages of development, providing near, medium, and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East Project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest grade Indicated uranium Mineral Resource.

IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels Inc. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.

X: @IsoEnergyLtd

www.isoenergy.ca

Forward-Looking Information

SOURCE IsoEnergy Ltd.