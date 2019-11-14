Isoflavones Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to the Increasing Health-Consciousness Amongst Consumers

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isoflavones Market by Source (Soy, Red Clover), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isoflavones market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



Isoflavones are a phytoestrogen produced mainly by plants of the legume family, namely, soybeans, chickpeas, and red clover. They are potentially useful in lowering cholesterol, treating cancers and menopausal symptoms, maintain bone health, and so on.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in the manufacturing of isoflavones, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population. However, stringent regulatory requirements and unfavourable drug price control policies across various countries are significant factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



They find applications in manufacturing cosmetics and various skincare products such as moisturizers and face creams. Isoflavones also find major applications in the pharmaceutical industry as they are used on a large scale for curing various diseases.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Isoflavones Market

4.2 Isoflavones Market, By Region

4.3 Isoflavones Market, By Application

4.4 Asia Pacific: Isoflavones Market, By Source and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases

5.1.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.1.3 Prevalence of Menopausal Issues

5.1.1.4 Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to the Increasing Health-Consciousness Amongst Consumers

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.1.3.2 Emerging Technologies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Less Efficiency Compared to Alternatives

5.2 Adjacent Economies - Market Size (Historical/Forecast)

5.3 YC & YCC Shift



6 Isoflavones Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soy

6.2.1 Owing to the Nutritional and Functional Health-Related Properties, the Soy Segment is Projected to Dominate the Isoflavones Market

6.3 Red Clover

6.3.1 The Wide Applications of Red Clover in Applications Such as Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Nutraceuticals to Drive the Demand

6.4 Others



7 Isoflavones Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Nutraceuticals

7.4 Cosmetics

7.5 Food & Beverages



8 Isoflavones Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.2.1 Owing to Factors Such as Convenience in Handling, Powdered Isoflavones in Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries to Witness High Demand

8.3 Liquid

8.3.1 Demand for Liquid Isoflavones From Cosmetic and Nutraceutical Industries to Fuel the Market



9 Isoflavones Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases and Menopausal Issues to Drive the Isoflavones Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Well-Established and Constantly Growing Pharmaceuticals Market to Drive the Growth

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Supplements With Natural Ingredients to Drive the Growth

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Switzerland

9.3.1.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry With Rising R&D Investment

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Growing Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industry to Drive the Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rise in Sales of Beauty Cosmetic Products as Well as Growing Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive the Demand

9.3.4 UK

9.3.4.1 Rise in Investments in Pharmaceutical Therapeutics to Drive the Market

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Rising Consumption of Supplement to Drive the Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Growing Aging Population to Opt for Isoflavone Nutraceutical Supplement

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Instances of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Growing Nutraceutical, and Functional Food & Beverages Market to Drive the Isoflavone Market

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Growing Lifestyle-Related Health Concerns, Such as Obesity, and Heart Diseases Market to Drive the Isoflavone Market



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cargill

11.2 ADM

11.3 International Flavors and Fragrances (Frutarom)

11.4 BASF

11.5 DSM

11.6 Nexira Inc.

11.7 Shanghai Freemen

11.8 SK Bioland

11.9 Biomax

11.1 Avestia Pharma

11.11 Nutrascience Labs

11.12 Tradichem S.L

11.13 Nutra Green Biotechnology

11.14 Herbo Nutra

11.15 Futureceuticals Inc.

11.16 Bio-Gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd

11.17 Xena Bio Herbals Pvt Ltd.

11.18 Sikko Industries Ltd.

11.19 Shaanxi Hongda Phytochemistry Co Ltd

11.20 Lactonova



