Isoflavones Market Worth $1.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Isoflavones Market by Source (Soy, Red Clover), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Isoflavones Market is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The market is driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in the manufacturing of isoflavones, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=161667005

The red clover segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the isoflavones market during the forecast period.

Red clover, with the scientific name Trifolium pretense, is a wild leguminous, perennial herb that has nutritional benefits and properties. Full applications of red clover in pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and nutraceuticals industry are driving its demand in the global market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Isoflavones Market"

120 – Tables

45 – Figures

129 – Pages

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The prevalence of diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, and arthritis fuels the demand for isoflavones as they reduce the risk of the conditions mentioned above and provide therapeutic effects.

The powder segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The powder segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as ease in handling and usage in a wide range of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. A majority of global players such as ADM, Frutarom, and Herbo Nutra offer powdered isoflavones. Dietary supplements, clear drinks, food, beverages, and nutraceutical supplements are some of the popular applications where isoflavones are used mostly in powder form.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=161667005

The North American region is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The North American market for isoflavones is the largest due to the increasing awareness of healthy food ingredients and the trend of weight management among consumers. Increasing cases of obesity in North America increase the focus on weight management techniques & attracting consumers toward healthy and natural food products with natural ingredients, thereby propelling the demand for isoflavones in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the isoflavones market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors and Fragrances (Frutarom) (US), Shanghai Freemen (US), and Nexira Inc. (France).

Browse Related Reports:

Health Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates ,Plant and fruit extracts, Enzymes, Probiotic Starter Cultures, Proteins), Application , Source ,and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/health-ingredients-market-69194289.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/isoflavones-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/isoflavones.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets