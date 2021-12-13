Isoflavones Market worth $47.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The other source of isoflavones market is poised to surpass USD 460 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Green tea is gaining popularity both in terms of beverage and supplements. Attractive and flexible packaging will boost the market. Green tea contains natural isoflavones and acts as aid in cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and reduces LDL cholesterol.

Some major findings of the isoflavones market report include:

The nutraceutical application segment accounted for over 40% share in 2020 and is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the coming years owing to the growing health consciousness among the consumers and its consumption around the world.

Cosmetics application of isoflavones exceeded USD 9.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR over the upcoming years due to shifting consumer demand towards natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry.

Chickpea based Isoflavones demonstrated a lucrative CAGR of over 16.5% over the projected period as chickpeas has a wide variety of healthy characteristics and acts as aid in blood regulation & decreased cardiovascular risks.

North American market exceeded USD 17 billion in 2020 and is poised to achieve a moderate CAGR through 2027 driven by shifting consumer towards vegetarianism and growing soy production in the region.

Europe isoflavones market exceeded USD 10.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR in the coming years. Increasing inclination towards vegetarianism & non-GMO products should drive industry outlook. Fast paced life along with sedentary lifestyles is the main cause of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes. Companies are offering various products in the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical sectors providing generic & prescribed products and will lead to competition in the market which will enhance product portfolio. Increasing soy demand in Europe will accelerate the industry expansion in the region.

