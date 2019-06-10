Isofol Announces Election of Three New Board Members

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Premier: ISOFOL), today announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors: Anna Belfrage, MBA, Pär-Ola Mannefred, MBA, and Robert Marchesani, MBA. These new appointments bring the Isofol board to a total of seven members.

Anders Rabbe, chief executive officer of Isofol, said, "We are excited to announce the strengthening of our Board of Directors with the addition of three new members. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we progress arfolitixorin through its global phase 3 clinical study and potentially bring this life-changing new treatment to people suffering from advanced colorectal cancer."

Anna Belfrage is a graduate economist from Lund University. Amongst other assignments, Ms. Belfrage is also a board member at Note AB, Mycronic AB and Serneke AB. From January, 2017 to May, 2019 Ms. Belfriage acted as chief financial officer (CFO) for Södra Skogsägarna with responsibility also for purchasing and information technology. From 2011 to 2015 she was acting CEO and CFO of Beijer Electronics and, from 2004 to 2010, CFO of ABS Group. Previous to these positions, Ms. Belfrage held various financial roles within industrial companies such as Dresser Wayne Fueling Systems, Obducat, Lund Eastern Energy and Åkerlund & Rausing. Ms. Belfrage has earned a Master of Business Administration from Lund University.

Pär-Ola Mannefred is a serial entrepreneur and contractor, active in his own investment activities. Mr. Mannefred is also a board member of Johanneberg Science Park AB and the owner of Aktiebolaget Äpplet. Previously, from 2004 to 2017, he served as CEO and co-owner of AB Högkullen (publ) and Residenset AB. Mr Mannefred has a Master of Business Administration from the School of Economics in Gothenburg.

Robert Marchesani served as an advisor to the Isofol board of directors before being elected as a board member. He is currently principal at Proventus Health Solutions, LLC and an adjunct faculty member and executive mentor at Butler University's Lacy School of Business in Indianapolis, Indiana. At Proventus, he serves as a consultant to oncology companies to incorporate prescriber, patient and payer insights throughout drug development and commercialization. Prior to joining Proventus, Mr. Marchesani spent more than 25 years at Eli Lilly and Company where he led the global branding, marketing and launch of a number of cancer therapeutics including, ALIMTA® (pemetrexed), Gemzar® (gemcitabine) and Verzenio®(abemaciclib). Mr. Marchesani received his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from the University of Indianapolis.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 clinical trial, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

