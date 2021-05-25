Isofol publishes prospectus in connection with the fully guaranteed preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 400 million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB's (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL), ("Isofol or the "Company") Board of Directors resolved on May 18, 2021, on an issue of shares of a maximum of 62,524,474 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 400 million before transaction costs related to the Rights Issue. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company publishes a prospectus which today has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen).

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Record date for participation in the Rights Issue May 25, 2021 Subscription period May 27 – June 10, 2021 Trading in subscription rights May 27 – June 7, 2021 Trading in BTAs May 27 – June 14, 2021 Announcement of final outcome in the Rights Issue Around June 14, 2021 Delivery of and trading in new shares subscribed with subscription rights Around June 18, 2021 Delivery of and trading in new shares subscribed without subscription rights Around June 30, 2021

Prospectus

For full information regarding the Rights Issue, please refer to the prospectus, which is available on Isofol's website, www.isofolmedical.com. Link to the application form is available on the same link at the start of the subscription period at the latest, and on Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)'s website, www.carnegie.se. The prospectus is also available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (Sw. Finansinspektionen) website, www.fi.se.

Advisors

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Pareto Securities AB act as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Rights Issue. Vinge law firm acts as legal adviser to Isofol, and Schjødt law firm acts as legal adviser to the Joint Bookrunners. Ashurst LLP acts as legal adviser to the Joint Bookrunners as to US securities law.

About arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase III study, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit more patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

