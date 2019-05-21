Isofol's Drug Candidate Arfolitixorin Receives Clinical Patent Approval in the United States

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier: ISOFOL), today announced approval of a clinical patent for arfolitixorin in the United States. The patent expires in 2038 and is the first in a series of clinical patent applications to reach grant. It relates to a method of increasing blood concentration of deoxyuridine, a blood biomarker for inhibition of tumor growth in human cancer treatment.

Specifically, the now granted patent US 10,292,984 is directed towards a dose regime for the combination of arfolitixorin and 5-fluorouracil injections to cancer patients and its superior effectiveness of reducing tumor growth compared to leucovorin and 5-fluorouracil. This better effect is due to a stronger inhibition of Thymidylate Synthase (TS), a vital enzyme for the DNA synthesis and tumor growth, which can be simply measured as the increased level of the biomarker deoxyuridine in blood samples from patients.

Anders Rabbe, CEO of Isofol, commented: "This patent, which has been applied for world-wide, is considered of high importance for Isofol. It is a clinical patent based on data derived from clinical studies with arfolitixorin demonstrating potential superior activity for arfolitixorin and 5-fluorouracil treatment compared to today's standard of care therapy with leucovorin and 5-fluorouracil".

About Arfolitixorin

Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 clinical trial, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.

About Isofol Medical AB (publ)

Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

