Isola Communities Announces Groundbreaking at Arrebol Villas, Its Newest Luxury Rental Community in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based, multi-family property developer, has broken ground on its third Build-for-Rent community, Arrebol Villas.

The community is located at the northeast corner of South Cotton Lane and West Elwood Street. One of Isola's larger communities, Arrebol Villas covers approximately 27 acres and will include 230 homes. The studio, one-, and two-bedroom rental homes will range in size from 568 to 1,082 square feet.

"As soon as we found this amazing location, we knew it was perfect for one of our communities," said Partner Jeff LePage. "Not only does it offer easy access to the highway, but there are so many recreational opportunities nearby as well. Arrebol Villas is perfect for people who need to be close to Phoenix but also want to enjoy that beautiful, wide-open Arizona sky."

The community boasts a bevy of amenities, including a dog park with a dog-washing station, a heated swimming pool with mist-cooled ramadas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and multiple pocket parks. In addition, each home at Arrebol Villas will feature a private backyard with a covered patio, Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances, smart home technology, and an energy-efficient building design.

"With each new community we build in Arizona, we continue to strive to ensure that we're providing tenants with top-notch and luxurious amenities," notes Harry Nayyar, an Isola Communities Partner. "We want every house in our communities to be a place that residents are proud to call their home."

It's anticipated that Arrebol Villas will be fully finished by the summer of 2023.

Isola Communities

Established in 2008, Isola Homes and its affiliated companies have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015 under Isola Communities, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to eight different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

Isola Communities Logo

Isola Communities Logo

