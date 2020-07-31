Isolation Measures Reinforce the Importance of Streaming Services

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For several month now, many people have practiced social distancing, which means that entertainment options have become more limited. There is still uncertainty ahead, and it is unclear how soon society will get back to how things were before the pandemic. Yet, as millions of Americans adjust to working from home, new research from Comscore, evaluating media across platforms, shows engagement with streaming services and year-over-year in-home data usage surged in the beginning of May 2020. According to the data, overall average in-home data consumption was up 33% during the first ten days of May 2020 compared to the first ten days of May 2019 (May 1-10, 2020 versus May 1-10, 2019). This follows 28% and 36% year-over-year increases in March and April 2020, respectively. Smart TVs, mobile phones, streaming boxes/sticks, and smart speakers are also driving the year-over-year growth trends. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU)

As governments start to re-open, in-home data consumption and OTT streaming habits will likely continue to shift. Scott N. Brown, Head of TV Product at Nielsen, commented on online streaming in a time of a pandemic, saying, according to the The Hollywood Reporter, that "streaming is a big part of a lot of consumers' lives right now… The amount of time viewers are spending streaming more than doubled in the past year alone, and it's nearly a quarter of the total time spent on TV among homes that have the ability to stream."

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) announced breaking news yesterday that, "the famous Japanese idol Ryota Hayashi will perform at the online concert "Fearless, Color World" hosted by the Company.

On September 9th, 2020, Ryota Hayashi, a well-known Japanese idol, will make his appearance, bringing a special and unparalleled performance to fans all over the world online. At that time, the world's top superstars will be invited to perform online, and the show will be broadcasted on more than 200 video and social platforms worldwide.

Born in Osaka, Japan and known for his stage plays singing, dancing and acting skills, Ryota participated in a live show "My Prince of the Year" in 2018, which helped him gained big fan base and is now known as the "Osaka Prince" by many fans. Ryota also starred in the survival reality show "PRODUCE 101 JAPAN", which became a big hit in Japan in 2019. Ryota successfully captured audience with his great acting skills and stood out among 101 participants.

Biao (Luke) Lu, Company's CEO comments, "The 'Color World' online concert will bring to hundreds of millions of audiences around the world not only the wonderful performances from the world's top artists, but also the dazzling stage design and top audio equipment. The concert aims to bring in a broader audience base from Japan and increase the company's exposure in Asia."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.: Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: HHT) offers online and offline innovative education services for the music and entertainment industries globally. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. The Company also offers after-school entertainment tutoring in New York via its joint venture entity Baytao LLC."

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced last year that Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app featuring new, exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries from today's most imaginative storytellers can be viewed by audiences in over 100 countries in regions. "Audiences in over 100 countries and regions can now enjoy Apple TV+, home to an all-original lineup of powerful shows and movies from today's greatest storytellers," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "It was important for us to make it easy for everyone to watch across all their favorite screens, so Apple TV+ is the most broadly available Apple service ever from day one." "I'm beyond proud and so excited to introduce Emily Dickinson to a new generation with this series," said Hailee Steinfeld, star and executive producer of "Dickinson." "Emily is complex and inspiring and fearless. I can't wait for audiences around the world to enjoy this amazing take on her life, crafted from the incredibly creative mind of Alena Smith. Being a part of this series with Apple and the debut of Apple TV+ truly feels like being a part of history."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) through Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced on July 15th, the general availability of Amazon Interactive Video Service, a new fully managed service that makes it easy to set up live, interactive video streams for a web or mobile application in just a few minutes. Amazon IVS uses the same technology that powers Twitch, one of the most popular live streaming services in the world with nearly 10 billion hours of video watched in 2019, giving customers live content with latency that can be less than three seconds. Customers can easily configure and stream live video through their own website or mobile application, with scalable delivery that supports millions of concurrent viewers globally. With the Amazon IVS SDK and APIs, customers can also build interactive features into their live streams like virtual chat spaces, votes and polls, moderated question and answer sessions, and synchronized promotional elements. There are no additional charges or upfront commitments required to use Amazon IVS, and customers pay only for video input to Amazon IVS and video output delivered to viewers. "Customers have been asking to use Twitch's video streaming technology on their own platforms for a range of use cases like education, retail, sports, fitness, and more," said Martin Hess, GM, Amazon IVS. "Now with Amazon IVS, customers can leverage the same innovative technology that has taken Twitch over a decade to build and refine. Any developer can build an interactive live streaming experience into their own application without having to manage the underlying video infrastructure."

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) reported in a blog post from July 27th, that Lollapalooza will commemorate this year's festival weekend with Lolla2020, a free four-night broadcast event taking place on the original dates of the Chicago-based festival, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2. The broadcast will air exclusively live on YouTube beginning at 5pm CT each night. Fans will be virtually transported to the festival grounds to experience epic past Lollapalooza performances from LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, including historic headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, and Arcade Fire, celebrating the ten year anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning Album Of The Year, The Suburbs, and much more.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced on June 1st it is expanding its free live/linear channel lineup on The Roku Channel in the U.S. to more than 100 channels starting today. In conjunction with the expansion, Roku is introducing a new Live TV Channel Guide, offering users a convenient way to discover and watch live TV. As a completely new experience within The Roku Channel, users will be able to browse an on-screen guide, select shows to watch and quickly switch between more than 100 live/linear channels. "Now more than ever it's important for our users to have easy access to free content, such as news, and the ability to find it quickly," said Ashley Hovey, Director, AVOD Growth, Roku. "We're excited to enhance the streaming experience through a Live Channel TV Guide and bring more free content from The Roku Channel to the forefront." "As consumer options for content continue to expand, Roku has met audience demand by growing their platform in smart ways that make it easy for users to discover new content," said Mark Garner, executive vice president, Digital Content Licensing & Business Development, A+E Networks. "We're pleased to extend our streaming footprint by creating new brands, like Lively Place and Crime360, with content that appeals to their unique and engaged customer base."

