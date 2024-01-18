isolved Champions Customer Experience with New People Heroes Tour & Masterclass Educational Series with Top Thought Leaders in HR, Benefits, Business & Payroll

News provided by

isolved

18 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The company continues to evolve its educational offerings to help People Heroes grow  

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The top expectation that human resource (HR) leaders have for their human capital management (HCM) software is that the technology is an end-to-end platform yet user adoption is dismal across most vendors in the space. In Sapient Insights Group's 26th Annual HR Systems Survey research, isolved has more than triple the average adoption and education and events are a big reason why isolved customers are actively using People Cloud to its fullest ability more than every other vendor.

To help businesses and leaders maximize their isolved investment and navigate the complicated HR, benefits and payroll landscape, isolved announced its 2024 People Heroes Tour agenda and locations – the next era of its highly successful 2022 and 2023 customer roadshow series. The People Heroes Tour will deliver timely thought leadership, valuable product tips and tricks, networking opportunities and interactive demonstrations. Additionally, attendees will receive 3, highly coveted, SHRM CE credits.

"The world of HR is constantly shifting and evolving," said Celia Fleischaker, Chief Marketing Officer at isolved. "Our People Heroes (isolved customers), have a limitless appetite for learning—whether it be through our robust People Heroes Community, our learning experience platform People Heroes University or in-person collaboration with peers or at our free events across the country. We've made it core to the isolved experience to educate our customers and equip them with timely knowledge that will help transform HR challenges into EX opportunities."

The 2024 People Heroes Tour includes stops in more than 25 cities across the country, as well as two virtual roadshows. During each event, attendees will have access to isolved business leaders, product experts, and customer support and optimization managers.

"I make it a business priority to attend every isolved customer event," said Lisa Corrigan, HR at Mountainview Nursing Home. "The events not only ensure I'm getting the most out of our investment, but they also keep me in the know about what my peers are prioritizing and how they are overcoming some of our profession's biggest challenges. The customer events are very valuable and well worth your time out of the office." 

Attendees can expect brand-new content for the People Heroes Tour which makes good on direct customer feedback including peer-to-peer learning. Each table, for example, will feature a different pre-selected topic including compliance, product training, benefits and payroll, and recruiting and retention. Each attendee will have the option to choose the topic table that best suits their needs and interests and switch throughout the day.

In conjunction with the People Heroes Tour, isolved is expanding its educational offerings with a new virtual Analyst Masterclass series. The new SHRM credit-eligible Masterclass series will be delivered by independent, third-party analysts and influencers who offer industry expertise. Each month will showcase a pressing topic in the world of HCM, from ROI to EX to payroll and HR.

Below are the upcoming educational Masterclass offerings with more being announced soon:

  • ROI of EX with Nucleus Research's Trevor White and Evelyn McMullen who will show attendees how to calculate the business value of their investments in EX.
  • Payroll with Principal Analyst Pete Tiliakos of 3Sixty Insights who will share the now, near and next state of payroll advancements and financial wellness offerings.
  • HR Transformation with HR Technology and Services Research Director Elizabeth Rennie of NelsonHall who will share the common pitfalls to avoid and how to achieve success through HR transformation projects.
  • Learning & Development with VP, Principal Analyst Katy Tynan of Forrester who will provide a look at what leadership developments pay off in organizational outcomes, an overview of learning experience platform capabilities, and how to develop a future-fit organization through upskilling and reskilling.
  • Artificial Intelligence in HR with Chief Research Officer Ben Eubanks of Lighthouse Research & Advisory who will discuss practical and value-based outcomes of artificial intelligence and how to use it to support and develop a successful workforce.

Other masterclass topics will include benefits administration, HR compliance, leadership skills, people analytics and more in this monthly and free educational series.

To register for a People Heroes Tour stop or an isolved Analyst Masterclass, visit isolved's event center.

About isolved 

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 6 million employees and 168,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. 

Media Contact

Amberly Dressler, VP of Brand & Content
[email protected]

SOURCE isolved

Also from this source

Employees Are Still Burnt Out: isolved's 2024 HR Trends Survey Finds 65% of Employees Are Suffering from Burnout

Today, isolved, the highest-rated human resource management system, published its Fourth-Annual HR trends report, "Uncovering the Significant HR...
isolved Named a Leader in NelsonHall's Digital Payroll Capabilities Evaluation

isolved Named a Leader in NelsonHall's Digital Payroll Capabilities Evaluation

On the heels of its most-successful HR Tech Conference, NAPEO Conference and annual customer and partner conference, Connect, isolved has announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.