iSolved Expanded Technology Platform Includes Full Employee Management Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iSolved Network has expanded its technology platform to include full employee management support. This new functionality enables Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) to use the iSolved platform to service their clients on a unified, innovative technology.

The iSolved platform offers everything from talent and learning management to payroll, benefits and time tracking, all unified in one solution. The iSolved Network also offers its PEO partners a vibrant ecosystem of support and resources, including marketing expertise, sales solution engineers, a full university that includes a hybrid system of online and classroom training, and ongoing support.

As part of iSolved's entrance into the PEO marketplace, it will be participating as the presenting sponsor in the NAPEO 2019 Annual Conference and Marketplace in Austin, Texas, September 16 and 17, 2019. Attendees at the conference can experience the iSolved platform, with its powerful PEO module, by visiting booth 818 at the JW Marriott.

Private demonstrations of the technology will also be available.

"iSolved HCM is proud to partner with industry-leading PEOs for their technology needs," said Dave Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of iSolved HCM. "The PEO market is the fastest-growing segment of the HCM industry and we are excited to support our partners as they take advantage of this hyper-growth opportunity. Our Network of elite Certified Partners has the unique value proposition of world-class service combined with the HCM industry's #1 platform for the small- to middle-sized enterprise. We announced iSolved's PEO functionality during the NAPEO conference last year, and we are excited to participate in NAPEO again in 2019 to showcase the most-advanced HCM platform with advanced PEO power."

PEO functionality within the iSolved platform ensures the solution works for employers at every step of the business cycle. Organizations moving to a PEO also enjoy greater flexibility and easier transition.

About iSolved

The iSolved Network is an ecosystem for elite service providers who use the iSolved platform to deliver a complete set of workforce solutions. iSolved has added key functionality to its human capital management solution to serve professional employer organizations (PEOs). iSolved, with its PEO module, supports outsourced employee management tasks, including benefits, recruiting, safety and risk management, development, training, and workers' compensation. With PEO power, the iSolved Network provides all the resources, support and technology to drive business growth. For more information, visit isolvednetwork.com.

