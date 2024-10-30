isolved Further Intelligently Connects the Entire Employee Experience for Results that Matter for Employers and Employees

The Company Reveals Extensive EX Progress and Plans at Annual Conference



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- lved Virtual Connect -- With employee turnover at an all-time high and businesses struggling to retain talent, isolved® has revealed significant employee experience (EX) enhancements to isolved People Cloud™ to help companies better engage and empower employees. These updates directly address the growing challenge of employee turnover, with the fourth-annual Voice of the Workforce research study showing 72% of employees are considering changing jobs within the next year—a 14-point increase from 2023.

To help businesses manage and reduce employee mobility, isolved has further invested in capabilities that deliver experiences that matter. This year, isolved introduced several impactful enhancements that foster a more connected and personalized EX. A key improvement is the expansion of personalized learning content within its Learning Experience Platform (LXP). Now offering over 95,000 courses, the platform tailors learning to each employee, aligning personal development with company goals. With its embedded AI-driven functionality, isolved People Cloud streamlines content creation, curation, and custom learning paths—promoting continuous talent development and enhancing employee retention.

In addition to learning enhancements, isolved expanded its financial wellness offerings, including on-demand pay for greater pay flexibility and portable alternative coverage for greater healthcare flexibility for alumni (as an alternative to traditional, and often costly, COBRA).

Another key release is isolved Always-On HR™, now embedded directly into employees' daily workflows. With this conversational virtual assistant, employees can easily access knowledge, chat, ask work- and company-related questions, and quickly find answers—without disrupting their day. Previously available only in Microsoft Teams™, Always-On HR is now intelligently connected into the full People Cloud platform for a seamless experience.

"Our approach to intelligently connecting the employee experience platform is all about delivering value across every touchpoint," said Pragya Gupta, Chief Product and Technology Officer at isolved. "By integrating AI and personalization, we're enabling our customers to enhance employee engagement, reduce turnover and ultimately drive better business outcomes. This connected approach makes the work experience more intelligent, intuitive and impactful for everyone."

isolved revealed additional innovations planned for 2025, including:

isolved Perfect Payroll™ : Payroll teams will be able to proactively identify payroll anomalies before they become costly errors, ensuring accuracy and ensuring employee confidence.





: Payroll teams will be able to proactively identify payroll anomalies before they become costly errors, ensuring accuracy and ensuring employee confidence. Employee Workspaces: Personalized, homepage recommendations for learning, groups, courses, wellness apps, lifestyle discounts, benefits selection, earned-wage access and more, minimizing friction in everyday tasks and maximizing engagement. With Workspaces, employees will be able to accomplish 90% of their HR tasks through the homepage.





Personalized, homepage recommendations for learning, groups, courses, wellness apps, lifestyle discounts, benefits selection, earned-wage access and more, minimizing friction in everyday tasks and maximizing engagement. With Workspaces, employees will be able to accomplish 90% of their HR tasks through the homepage. Admin Workspaces: Personalized recommendations for HR, benefits and payroll platform users that are dynamic and contextual based on their role. It will not only streamline inbound communication to admins from isolved but also provide a proactive assistant to support next-best actions so admins can spend their time delivering employee experiences that matter.





Personalized recommendations for HR, benefits and payroll platform users that are dynamic and contextual based on their role. It will not only streamline inbound communication to admins from isolved but also provide a proactive assistant to support next-best actions so admins can spend their time delivering employee experiences that matter. isolved Better Benefits™: An AI-powered benefits enrollment tool that will offer plan comparison and enrollment helper to guide employees through decisions. Comprehensive carrier feeds for benefits administration. AI-powered plan recommendations based on past usage and demographic data.

