iSolved HCM Announces Acquisition of Workforce Management Company, HK Payroll Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iSolved HCM, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions and an Accel-KKR portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of HK Payroll Services Inc. (HKP), a provider of payroll services headquartered in Iowa. This acquisition is a mutually beneficial advancement of the relationship between the two companies that started when HKP joined the iSolved Network and selected the iSolved technology platform to service its payroll and HR customers.

iSolved is a robust HCM platform that helps businesses manage their mission-critical workforce challenges including human resources, payroll, time tracking and benefits enrollment, as well as their people-centric goals such as engagement, performance and continual learning.

With the acquisition, HKP customers will have access to a variety of additional tools and resources including iSolved with Mojo, a collaboration and performance solution, and iSolved Learn, a powerful learning management tool.

HKP is the workforce management affiliate of Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., a Top 100 CPA and business consulting firm, and HK Financial Services, a Top 100 wealth advisor by Forbes. HKP began assisting its customers with efficient, convenient payroll needs more than 50 years ago. The acquisition by iSolved HCM will be of HKP only – no other segments of the business were included.

"We are excited to officially welcome the customers and staff of the HKP organization," said Dave Dawson, CEO of iSolved HCM. "This acquisition continues to accelerate our rapid growth trajectory and brings individuals with tremendous expertise and key leadership skills to our strong iSolved employee team."

The iSolved platform has grown its market share rapidly and now has over 5 million employees and 145,000 employers. HKP was one of more than 100 iSolved Network partners that played a major role in the iSolved market share growth and provides a key payroll processing location in the Midwest.

"Combining HKP with iSolved HCM provides excellent benefit to our customers," stated Natalie Hoffmann, president of HKP. "The joining of our strong forces allows us to provide our customers with direct access to the features and tools they need to manage their workforces, while ensuring excellent service and maintaining our relationships. At HKP, our commitment to providing a high-quality customer experience is as strong today as it has ever been. That service expertise, located in the Midwest, will serve iSolved HCM in its continued growth."

About iSolved

iSolved HCM is an industry-leading human capital management technology company that brings together the key workforce functions in one robust, easy-to-use platform, iSolved. iSolved, now with Mojo, makes it easy for teams to build connections and unleash innovation. The HCM platform manages all mission-critical functions, including payroll, HR, time and attendance, and benefits, delivered from a single application. Built-in tools and features boost engagement, collaboration and performance. It has achieved rapid market share, with more than 145,000 employers and 5 million employees and growing. iSolved is delivered through elite, regional payroll providers who provide customers with the white-glove service they demand. This unique approach gives employers access to a cutting-edge HCM solution while retaining the local service relationship they prefer. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com .

