isolved Launches Giving & Volunteering Amid Unprecedented Demand for Workplace Wellness and Wellbeing Initiatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of full-time employees in the U.S. (55%) would look favorably at a company that offers a social-good program as part of their benefits package according to new survey data from isolved, a certified Great Place to Work . The need for employees to "feel good" about where they work impacts nearly every facet of their physical, emotional, financial, social and purpose-driven wellbeing – ultimately impacting workforce commitment, continuity and culture.

isolved Giving & Volunteering , the incorporation of isolved's acquisition of Givful into isolved People Cloud™, aligns employees and employers with over 2 million nonprofits while creating a simple and seamless way to manage donations, volunteer hours, tax reporting, events, sharing and social-impact reporting.

"As employees return to the office after nearly a year and a half of social distancing measures and pandemic-induced stress, employers are looking for ways to help their workforce cope and carry on," said James Norwood, chief marketing and strategy officer at isolved. "If companies want to retain and recruit top talent, their efforts to engage employees and elevate their employee experience must reflect the things employees care about and must be seen as genuine and committed. isolved Giving & Volunteering provides a way for employees to connect their core values through work while reinforcing the culture and vision of the company and reigniting employee passion. It's an incredible opportunity to help employees heal by helping others."

By managing a corporate social responsibility program within isolved People Cloud, an intelligently connected human capital management (HCM) platform, businesses are able to connect every donation and volunteer event to attendance, internal communications and collaboration, payroll, performance, scheduling, surveys, social learning and more. In fact, isolved's survey further found that 69% of employees would consider having charity donations deducted straight from their paycheck – proving the impact of a single sign-on system for all employee experience touchpoints.

Key benefits of isolved Giving & Volunteering include:

Retaining and Recruiting Top Talent: As employees pressure employers through employer review sites, social media, and voice of employee feedback to make a positive impact on their local and global communities, isolved Giving & Volunteering can help expedite social-good initiatives. Implementation takes just 5-10 days for companies already running payroll through isolved.



Increasing Employee Engagement & Productivity: isolved Giving & Volunteering empowers employees to choose the causes they donate to or volunteer with – ultimately increasing their sense of workplace community leading to a more purposeful employee experience – an essential when so many employees are now working remotely.

Improving DEI&B: Employers can show commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI&B) initiatives by supporting the causes their employees most care about through company-matched dollars, company-supported events or simply by enabling employees to support their preferred causes through a company-supported platform.

Leveraging Tax Savings: isolved Giving & Volunteering takes social-good programs from an Excel sheet to an automated platform for tracking donations, logging volunteer hours, managing IRS compliance and communicating results – increasing compliance and participation.

isolved Giving & Volunteering is available now. Alongside isolved's community of customers and partners, the new product will be showcased at isolved Connect in Miami Sept. 19-22. Register now .

About isolved

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

Media Contact

Amberly Dressler

Director of Brand and Content

[email protected]

704.313.1735

SOURCE isolved

Related Links

https://www.isolvedhcm.com/

