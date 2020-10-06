isolved Launches People Cloud to Reimagine the Future of Work and Transform Employee Experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved® today announced its own brand transformation by significantly expanding its human capital management (HCM) platform in line with its vision to enable customers to exceed their goals through transformational employee experience (EX).

The Company's expanded HCM platform, isolved People Cloud™, is an intelligently-connected solution for human resource (HR) professionals and employees, comprised of four main applications:

Talent Management – To employ, onboard, develop and manage the best talent

– To employ, onboard, develop and manage the best talent HR and Payroll – To enable, strengthen and compensate the modern workforce

– To enable, strengthen and compensate the modern workforce Workforce Management – To track and process time, attendance, benefits and more

– To track and process time, attendance, benefits and more Engagement Management – To empower employees to share, perform, learn and grow

Backed by a secure, scalable and always-on continuous cloud service, isolved People Cloud delivers extensive reporting and analytics, advanced workflow, comprehensive REST API, and a modern, convenient and adaptive user interface. It seamlessly connects and administers the employee lifecycle from start to finish, providing a single source of truth to help organizations reduce errors, inefficiencies and redundancies in their processes – while leading the way to the future of work.

"This is an exciting milestone for our company, our customers and our partners" said Mark Duffell, CEO of isolved. "While payroll and HR functions are central and essential to what we do, it has become increasingly clear that HR leaders need tools to deliver a better employee experience, regardless of size. isolved People Cloud provides the modern workforce with a futureproof platform to deliver on powerful employee experience outcomes fast."

Today, isolved People Cloud comfortably supports organizations of more than 1,500 employees just as it does those of 50 employees. These customers, along with isolved's respected partner network – including benefit services brokers, service bureaus, professional employer organizations (PEO), and administrative services organizations (ASO) – have been pivotal in the Company's success — and will continue to be so. As such, isolved is renewing its focus and further investing in regional, responsive and relevant service across all 50 States; to help partners and customers reduce risk, ensure compliance, and realize rapid time to value.

The Company's brand evolution includes a new logo and vibrant, differentiated visual identity, consistent with its people-centric approach to HCM, and reflects its reach beyond traditional HR and payroll services to fully adaptive, consumer-grade employee experience solutions.

To learn more about isolved and isolved People Cloud, or to explore the new brand, please visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

About isolved

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

