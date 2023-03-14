isolved Named a Facilitator for Second-Consecutive Year in Nucleus Research HCM Value Matrix

The Company Made Gains in Usability and Functionality Compared to Closest Competitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-three percent of human resource (HR) leaders plan to switch their human capital management (HCM) platform this year according to isolved's third-annual survey of HR leaders. Touting service issues as the top-reason why – followed by product issues – people professionals clearly want more from their HR tech vendors. Today, Nucleus Research published its annual HCM Value Matrix evaluation in which isolved is positioned as a "Facilitator" for the second year in a row.

isolved, with an industry-leading net-promotor score (NPS) of 52 and independent analyst recognition from firms like Nucleus Research, is well-positioned to far exceed the expectations of companies seeking more value from their HR software and service provider.

"People want value, and they should absolutely receive it," said Lina Tonk, Chief Marketing Officer at isolved. "We truly want to make a difference in our customers' daily lives. We're passionate about the value they receive to grow their companies and their careers through the education and enablement that make the most sense for them. isolved's prominent placement in Nucleus Research's latest HCM Value Matrix serves as further proof that the value isolved People Heroes are receiving is making a difference to them."

The recognition in the Nucleus Research HCM Value Matrix comes at a time when isolved is making over 50 stops cross-country to meet customers where they are as part of the isolved Customer Roadshow series. These in-person events, complemented by 50-plus digital events, the People Heroes Community, the People Heroes University and isolved Connect (the company's annual customer and partner conference October 17-19, 2023), drive further value from customer investments and help customers map out next steps for positive business outcomes.

"isolved has been recognized in the Nucleus Research Value Matrix as a Facilitator for its ability to enable customers to implement the features that they need when they need it, which avoids the cost and complexity of capabilities that do not fit customers' current requirements," said Evelyn McMullen, Research Manager at Nucleus Research. "A focus area for us in the report is our recommendation for HR professionals to reconsider one-size-fits-all approaches and prioritize vendor partnership and ease of adoption as criteria when selecting an HCM provider."

The aforementioned survey of over 500 HR leaders demonstrates the need for a scalable HCM platform. When asked what their top expectation for an HCM provider is, respondents said that "the technology is a full end-to-end platform", followed by that "our company can grow with the platform". The ability to adopt new features as a company grows in size and/or sophistication is a strength of isolved as noted within the HCM Value Matrix.

Download the Nucleus Research 2023 HCM Value Matrix complimentary, here.

About isolved

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR, payroll & benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

Media Contact

Amberly Dressler, Sr. Director of Brand & Content Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE isolved