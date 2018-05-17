iSolved Network Sponsors Seventh Annual SEAL Legacy Golf Classic and Night of Heroes

As its largest fundraising event of the year, the Legacy Golf Classic and Night of Heroes ensures that the SEAL Legacy Foundation can continue its commitment of honoring the brotherhood, ensuring that no one is left behind, while preserving the legacy.

The iSolved Network and its partners will come together for this inspirational and memorable event in Houston, Texas, on May 21-22, 2018. The Network is comprised of elite, high-growth payroll service bureaus that provide the iSolved human capital management platform to their customers.

Showcasing live music, the first part of this year's event, the Night of Heroes, centers on a program that honors the sacrifices and hard work of Navy SEALs and their families. The Night of Heroes will be held at the Revention Music Center. On May 22, the group will reconvene at Bluejack National Golf Course in Montgomery, where each golf foursome will be joined by a Navy SEAL for the tournament.

"We are honored to once again be a part of the SEAL Legacy Golf Classic and Night of Heroes," said Dave Dawson, CEO of the iSolved Network. "We have sponsored this event for the past three years and continue to support this important foundation that does so much for Navy SEALs and their families."

About iSolved Network

The iSolved Network is an ecosystem for elite, high-growth payroll service providers who use the cloud-based iSolved human capital management technology to deliver a complete set of workforce solutions to their clients. Launched in the summer of 2014, the iSolved Network has experienced rapid growth, and iSolved now has over 3 million employees committed to the technology. The iSolved solution delivers a comprehensive approach to workforce management, offering payroll, human resources, time tracking, and benefit enrollment from within the same solution. For more information on the iSolved Network, visit www.isolvednetwork.com.

About the SEAL Legacy Foundation

The SEAL Legacy Foundation is a 501(C)(3), nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to families of wounded and fallen United States Navy SEALs, educational assistance for SEALs and their families, and other charitable causes benefiting the SEAL community. The Foundation was established in 2011 by SEALs to preserve their legacy of no one left behind. For more information, please visit www.SEALLegacy.org. The SEAL Legacy Foundation can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SEALLegacy and on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SEALLegacyFoundation.

