isolved Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 SoftwareReviews HCM Data Quadrant
Customers Rate isolved Highly in Vendor Support, Ease of Implementation, Breadth of Features, and Learning and Development
Jan 28, 2021, 08:45 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved People Cloud™, an employee experience platform that seamlessly manages the entire employee journey, has been awarded a Gold medal and Leader position in the "2021 Human Capital Management Data Quadrant" report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info~Tech. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real customer reviews and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment. With this criteria, isolved is ranked 3rd of 16 vendors in human capital management for Likeliness to Recommend, 2nd in Ease of Admin, 3rd in Learning & Development features, 3rd in Vendor Support and 3rd in Positive Sentiment overall.
isolved People Cloud received other leading satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities and product features including:
- Vendor Support
- Ease of IT Administration
- Breadth and Quality of Features
- Ease of Implementation
- Learning and development
"Peer reviews have become the go-to resource for buyers wanting to make informed decisions based on real-world experiences of customers like them," said James Norwood, chief marketing and strategy officer at isolved. "Our top scores prove that customers not only trust our technology to provide a compelling, cohesive and compliant employee experience, but also our services to help them reduce risk and accomplish their goals. It's really good to see isolved's support rated higher than 14 other major vendors in this space."
With 56 percent of full-time employees indicating that "employee experience" will be more important to them in 2021 than any previous year according to a recent isolved survey, it's increasingly important for human resources to invest in an HCM platform with a breadth of features that will help manage that employee experience from hire to retire. Equally important, however, is the support that teams receive as they implement, integrate and ideate.
"isolved's HCM platform, People Cloud, is particularly attractive for small to medium-sized businesses that are seeking to customize their HCM solutions and place a high value on customer service," said Rebecca Factor, senior research analyst at Info~Tech. "According to SoftwareReviews data, 99 percent of isolved users plan to renew, stating service experience sentiments that were overwhelmingly positive. Finding a vendor that centers around customer support is integral to the success of your HCM platform."
Download the "2021 SoftwareReviews Human Capital Management Data Quadrant" report to learn more about isolved's Gold medal award and Leader position.
About isolved
isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, seamlessly connects and manages the employee journey across talent management, HR & payroll, workforce management and engagement management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com.
Media Contact
Amberly Dressler
Director of Brand and Content
[email protected]
704.313.1735
SOURCE isolved