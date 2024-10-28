isolved Research: Burnout Eroding Engagement as 8 in 10 Employees Struggle in an Uncertain, Changing Workplace

New Report Uncovers the Impact of Burnout, Job Mobility, and Benefits Gaps on Employee Retention and Engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved ®, the most-trusted human capital management (HCM) partner, today announced the findings from its 2024-2025 "Voice of the Workforce: Balancing Engagement, Burnout and Benefits in a Changing Workforce" report. The survey of over 1,000 full-time U.S. employees reveals key challenges facing today's workforce, including increasing levels of burnout, heightened job mobility and a growing gap in benefits offerings.

The report reveals that 8 in 10 employees (79%) have experienced burnout in the last year, impacting both productivity and engagement. Over half of the workforce (53%) surveyed reported that burnout has reduced their engagement, while a further 36% say it has directly impacted their productivity and output. In fact, burnout is the number-one factor preventing employees from going above and beyond in their roles, according to the report — particularly affecting Millennial and Gen Z workers, who are 10% more likely to report burnout compared to Baby Boomers. For businesses, this should be a major concern, as lower engagement often correlates with higher turnover, increased absenteeism and reduced quality of work.

"Burnout is eroding employee engagement at a time when companies need their teams to perform at their best. While 92% of employees say they are fully committed to their jobs and company mission, many are still struggling," said Celia Fleischaker, Chief Marketing Officer at isolved. "Organizations that proactively address burnout along with benefits dissatisfaction, the need for flexibility and job insecurity will not only retain top talent but also cultivate a workforce that is empowered, resilient and future ready."

With employees increasingly seeking better benefits, flexibility and job security, businesses must act swiftly to retain talent as burnout, job mobility and dissatisfaction drive workforce changes. Below are the key findings from the report that shed light on these critical trends:

72% of Employees are Restless and 93% are Ready to Keep Moving: Despite higher employee engagement this year (92%) versus 82% in 2023, 72% of employees are looking to change jobs in the next year—an increase of nearly 14 percentage points over 2023. The data shows men are more likely than women to consider changing jobs. Most astonishingly, 9 in 10 of the recent job changers said they are already looking to jump again.



Despite higher employee engagement this year (92%) versus 82% in 2023, 72% of employees are looking to change jobs in the next year—an increase of nearly 14 percentage points over 2023. The data shows men are more likely than women to consider changing jobs. Most astonishingly, 9 in 10 of the recent job changers said they are already looking to jump again. 1 in 4 Employees Say They Are Leaving for Better Benefits: Benefits are increasingly a deciding factor in job changes, with 24% of employees leaving for better benefits in 2024. This points to a general shortfall in the quality of benefits employers are offering, according to the report, which notes that only 43% of employees have health insurance through their employer, and only 35% have access to paid time off (PTO).



Benefits are increasingly a deciding factor in job changes, with 24% of employees leaving for better benefits in 2024. This points to a general shortfall in the quality of benefits employers are offering, according to the report, which notes that only 43% of employees have health insurance through their employer, and only 35% have access to paid time off (PTO). Half of the workforce chooses jobs based on flexible work arrangements , as half of the workforce favors hybrid or remote work setups, and flexibility ranks as the top motivator for accepting new job offers. Lack of flexibility is also a key factor in job turnover, with 1 in 10 employees seeking new jobs specifically for more flexibility.



, as half of the workforce favors hybrid or remote work setups, and flexibility ranks as the top motivator for accepting new job offers. Lack of flexibility is also a key factor in job turnover, with 1 in 10 employees seeking new jobs specifically for more flexibility. 58% of employees are worried about layoffs , and career development remains a top priority across all levels of the organization. While 88% of employees do say they feel valued, they are seeking more support for career growth and stability.



, and career development remains a top priority across all levels of the organization. While 88% of employees do say they feel valued, they are seeking more support for career growth and stability. 60% of employees have experienced payroll errors due to disjointed processes, lack of clear information or outdated paper systems. These errors, such as missing hours or delayed payments, can create significant frustration—enough to push 37% of employees to seek new job opportunities.



due to disjointed processes, lack of clear information or outdated paper systems. These errors, such as missing hours or delayed payments, can create significant frustration—enough to push 37% of employees to seek new job opportunities. The report also uncovers mixed employee views on the impact of AI. While 69% of employees say they are leveraging AI in their roles for routine tasks, 37% expressed concern that AI poses a threat to their job security.

