iSolved Showcases New Learning Management Solution for its HCM platform at the 36th APA Congress

Over 2,500 attendees are expected to attend the Congress & Expo for the opportunity to connect with leading industry service providers in finance, payroll, human resources, benefits, accounts payable, and systems. iSolved HCM will be in booth #1001.

In addition to the core functionality of payroll, HR, time and benefits, iSolved has recently added learning management and applicant tracking. iSolved's learning management makes it easy to extend an engaging learning experience to an organization's entire workforce. The LMS offers the ability to create courses or choose to add a library of pre-built courses on key topics, including customer service, business skills, leadership, compliance, and more.

"A learning management system offers employers the ability to drive improvement across an organization, ensuring a consistent and engaging experience no matter where the employee is located. We are excited to be showcasing our LMS along with our human capital management platform at the American Payroll Association Congress," said Trish Stromberg, chief marketing officer of iSolved HCM.

About iSolved

iSolved HCM is an industry-leading human capital management technology company that brings together the key workforce functions in one robust, easy-to-use platform, iSolved. Payroll, HR, Time & Attendance, Onboarding, ACA Compliance and Benefits Enrollment are all delivered from a single application, in the cloud, specifically built for the small-to-midsized employer. It has achieved rapid market share, with more than 2 million employees and growing. iSolved also includes innovative features and options to boost employee engagement and improve productivity, including its mobile app, iSolved GO, and its NXG line of time clocks. iSolved is delivered through elite, regional payroll providers who provide customers with the white-glove service they need in today's regulatory environment. This unique approach gives small-to-midsized employers access to a cutting-edge HCM solution, while retaining the local service relationship they prefer. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

