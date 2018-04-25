iSolved to add robust learning management system to its HCM platform

Adding iSolved Learn to the iSolved HCM platform allows a unified solution for both human resources and employees, simplifying the learning curve and ensuring a consistent, engaging experience.

iSolved Learn allows users to create their own learning content, specifically tailored to the needs of their organizations. An LMS connects employees with educational content, training courses, and information needed to drive engagement, career development, productivity, and collaboration. Additional features of iSolved Learn include custom paths, gamification elements, and quizzes. HR professionals, team leaders, and frontline supervisors can use iSolved Learn to create and upload customized content.

The iSolved learning management solution also includes access to a library of business compliance, software skills, business skills, leadership and management, customer service skills, and workplace safety courses.

Learning management systems have become more critical among organizations across all industries. The increased number of employees working remotely has intensified the need for collaboration and training that is available from anywhere at any time. In addition, organizations are finding that employing e-learning tools improves engagement, productivity, and helps build a vibrant continuous learning culture.

"We're excited about unifying a full, comprehensive learning solution with our iSolved payroll and HR platform," said Trish Stromberg, Chief Marketing Officer of iSolved. "This new offering brings learning to employees at every level across every organization, in an engaging way that encourages adoption and proficiency."

About iSolved

iSolved HCM is an industry-leading human capital management technology company that brings together the key workforce functions in one robust, easy-to-use platform, iSolved. Payroll, HR, Time & Attendance, Onboarding, ACA Compliance and Benefits Enrollment are all delivered from a single application, in the cloud, specifically built for the small-to-midsized employer. It has achieved rapid market share, with more than 2 million employees and growing. iSolved also includes innovative features and options to boost employee engagement and improve productivity, including its mobile app, iSolved GO, and its NXG line of time clocks. iSolved is delivered through elite, regional payroll providers who provide customers with the white-glove service they need in today's regulatory environment. This unique approach gives small-to-midsized employers access to a cutting-edge HCM solution, while retaining the local service relationship they prefer. For more information, visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

