isolved Unveils COBRA Alternative: Portable Alternative Coverage

Powered by When, New Offboarding Solution Reduces COBRA Costs by up to 70% and Provides Tailored Post-Employment Support During Career Transitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved®, a leading human capital management (HCM) partner, today announced the launch of isolved Portable Alternative Coverage™ (PAC), a new post-employment offering that improves the offboarding process and reduces the overall costs of medical insurance. Powered by When, an isolved strategic partner and approved partner of Healthcare.gov, isolved PAC supports COBRA-eligible employees with tailored health insurance alternatives to provide essential support during critical career transitions.

Since COBRA was enacted in 1986, it has served as a vital safety net for temporary health coverage. However, today's dynamic workplace wants more options. isolved PAC, powered by When's comprehensive post-employment platform, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to give employers an experience that prioritizes their employees' well-being.

"As layoffs continue to make headlines, and career transitions become even more common, isolved PAC provides a holistic solution that goes beyond health insurance, addressing financial planning, and providing much needed support during what most would consider a very stressful event." said Barry Gauch, VP of strategic alliances and partnerships at isolved.

isolved PAC detects terminations and eligibility changes, immediately offering affected employees curated options they can choose from based on personalized expert guidance. This ensures they receive the timely support they need during a qualifying event.

Key benefits of isolved PAC include:

Reduce COBRA expenses by up to 70% while streamlining HR processes.

Empowerment of employees with COBRA-alternative health insurance options tailored to their post-employment needs.

Personalized guidance for retirement-age employees exploring Medicare Advantage plans.

Seamless compliance with local and state requirements through intelligent workflows and customized severance packages.

Enhanced employee engagement and productivity by simplifying the alternative coverage process.

"So much emphasis is placed on ensuring employees have a great onboarding experience, but employers often overlook the importance of delivering a positive and stress-free offboarding experience for exiting employees," said Andy Hamilton, CEO at When. "When was designed with the hardship that can come with offboarding in mind, and thanks to the isolved PAC offering, we are seeing this universal experience redefined."

Gauch adds, "The response to the availability of isolved PAC among both our customers and partners has been incredibly positive. It's clear that organizations want COBRA-alternative options to create a more empathetic and supportive offboarding experience for their valued employees by giving them the power of choice."

"As a broker, my priority is ensuring that our clients' employees have access to the best resources during their career transitions. isolved PAC is a game-changer—it not only reduces the administrative burden, costs, and reduces claims associated with COBRA for employers but also empowers employees with personalized and more affordable health coverage options," said Ken Harbin, managing partner at isolved partner, Contemporary Benefits Advisors. "This tailored approach ensures that employees receive the support they need, making the offboarding process smoother and more compassionate."

isolved PAC is now available to the 177,000 employers and 7 million employees currently using isolved People Cloud.

About isolved

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7 million employees and 177,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. Visit https://www.isolvedhcm.com/ to learn more.

About When

When is an offboarding and severance solution that leverages AI technology to transform the exit process into a positive, brand-enhancing experience for employees while mitigating health insurance risks and costs for employers. When helps companies save money while ensuring a smooth transition for departing employees. With a user-friendly marketplace and concierge support, When partners with HR to elevate the exit process and provide value to both employers and employees - because last impressions are lasting impressions. More information is available at https://www.forwhen.com/.

