isolved® Wins Coveted HR Tech Award, Showcasing Strength in Talent Analytics to Deliver Meaningful Insights Amid Continued Recruiting Woes

Lighthouse Research and Advisory Firm Selects isolved as Best Talent Intelligence Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving as a guide to help buyers navigate the myriad human resource (HR) and human capital management (HCM) tech solutions to solve their biggest challenges, Lighthouse Research & Advisory announced the winners of its annual HR Tech Awards for 2024.

Analyst firm names isolved Predictive People Analytics “Best Talent Intelligence Solution” for 2024.

isolved's Predictive People Analytics™ was awarded Best Talent Intelligence Solution in the Talent Analytics category as a solution that includes data visualization, business intelligence, dashboards, key performance indicators (KPIs), metrics, and other related technologies to enable employers to leverage data and insights for more strategic talent decisions.

"When I worked as an HR leader, one of the hardest things was getting enough useful insight from our HCM systems to be able to make decisions," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "isolved has delivered this for employers with its Predictive People Analytics solution, giving companies a chance to see historical trends, future projections and the current state of dozens of different types of metrics. And best of all? It doesn't require a separate platform or system—it all happens right in the same technology where employees are paid, performance is managed and attendance is tracked. This is going to make HR leaders more strategic business partners—period."

This need for talent analytics to drive better data-driven decisions was echoed in isolved's recent Champions of Change report, "How HR Decision-Makers Are Delivering Employee Experiences That Matter," in which HR analytics rose to the top as one of the key investment areas for 2024. Out of the more than 1,100 HR decision-makers who completed the survey, the majority cited a need for improved HR analytics to help them use data to drive more strategic decision-making within their organization. In addition, at a time when 65% of HR leaders think recruiting will be just as difficult – if not more difficult than last year according to the same survey – using HR analytics to improve retention is more important than ever.

According to Lisa Johnson, CHRO at wholesale agricultural business, QC Supply, "isolved's Predictive People Analytics has been a game changer for us in improving our retention rates. We use it to feed data to get insights on time to fill, time to staff, diversity, turnover rate, new hire, onboarding statistics, and even revenue per employee and cost of benefits compared to gross pay. With this data at our fingertips, I can proactively articulate to the executive leadership team the tangible costs of what turnover means to the company. This was not possible before."

This win also supports isolved's commitment to isolved Analytics Everywhere™ - a pillar of its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to embed AI-powered predictive and prescriptive analytics in the day-to-day flow of work to guide and support HR teams.

isolved Predictive People Analytics uses the power of AI to provide managers with comprehensive benchmark data to help them source and secure top talent, predict attrition across individuals and groups and leverage succession planning to close skill gaps—all resulting in improved employee experience and operational alignment with business goals. To get a demo of isolved Predictive People Analytics, request one here.

About isolved

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7 million employees and 177,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud™, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers.

Media Contacts:

Christine Allen

Director of Communications

[email protected]

Amberly Dressler

VP of Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE isolved