IsomAb Announces Nomination of Development Candidate for Peripheral Arterial Disease and Strategic Collaboration with Pfizer

ISM-001 is a potential first-in-class antibody that may lead to a new treatment pathway for patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD)

Company enters strategic collaboration with Pfizer Ignite to accelerate IND-enabling regulatory studies

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IsomAb Ltd, a UK-based biotechnology company developing isoform-specific disease modifying antibody treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases, today announced the nomination of a Development Candidate for peripheral arterial disease (PAD). ISM-001 is a potential first-in-class, therapeutic antibody designed to neutralise VEGF-A 165 b, the anti-angiogenic VEGF-A splice isoform which acts as a brake on development of new blood vessels leading to chronic limb threatening ischaemia (CLTI). ISM-001 is being advanced into a program of pre-clinical studies necessary for gaining approval to enter first-in-human clinical trials.

IsomAb has also entered into a strategic collaboration with Pfizer Ignite to support preclinical development and IND-enabling studies for ISM-001. Pfizer Ignite is an end-to-end service for biotech companies with therapeutics in Pfizer's strategic focus areas that leverages Pfizer's significant R&D capabilities, scale and expertise to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies. IsomAb will retain ongoing decision-making autonomy and full rights to the program throughout the collaboration.

More than 230 million people worldwide are living with PAD; key risk factors for developing the disease are type 2 diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. CLTI develops in patients due to lack of resources in primary care and of effective treatments, which results in a high risk of amputation; this has been estimated at 25% at one year1.

Jackie Turnbull, CEO of IsomAb Ltd, said: "Today's announcement represents an important milestone for IsomAb and we continue to be encouraged by the potential of ISM-001 as a first-in-class treatment for patients with PAD, especially type 2 diabetics with CTLI at high risk of amputation. We appreciate the devastating loss of losing a limb and the impact on the lives of patients who have very limited treatment options. Given Pfizer's strong commitment, extensive capabilities and deep expertise in developing new therapeutics, we are proud to partner with them to support the development of ISM-001, a transformative treatment for patients with PAD. We look forward to realising the full potential of ISM-001."

Kathy Fernando, SVP, Global Head of Pfizer Ignite said: "We look forward to collaborating with IsomAb to advance the preclinical and IND-enabling studies for ISM-001. Pfizer has a strong history developing and implementing trials for vascular diseases, and we plan to leverage this expertise to support and advise IsomAb on their journey to translate compelling science into a potential new first-in-class treatment option for patients with peripheral arterial disease."

