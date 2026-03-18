IsomAb appoints Dr Philip Brainin as Chief Executive Officer

Advancing lead asset ISM-001 for Chronic Stable Angina into clinical development

Strong preclinical data demonstrates ISM-001's novel disease-modifying mechanism to re-establish healthy angiogenesis

Chronic Stable Angina is a major undertreated condition affecting 9 million US patients

Dr. Brainin brings extensive translational and investment experience in cardiology

Preparing for Series A fundraise with new Chair Dr Anker Lundemose

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IsomAb Ltd, a UK-based biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Dr Philip Brainin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. IsomAb is developing transformative isoform‑specific antibody therapeutics for atherosclerotic disease. Dr Brainin is tasked with taking lead candidate ISM-001 for chronic stable angina (CSA) into clinical development. ISM-001's strong preclinical data showing complete restoration of blood flow in severe ischemic disease models supports the company's stated goal of delivering a disease-modifying treatment for CSA, a condition affecting 9 million patients in the US alone.

Dr Philip Brainin is physician-scientist with extensive training in clinical cardiology, and brings a unique combination of cardiovascular medicine, clinical research, and venture investing experience across EU and US biotechnology companies. He has invested in multiple early-stage therapeutics companies, advised Boards of Directors including for AnaCardio and NephroDI, and has shaped corporate and business development strategies for portfolio companies to enable financing, partnerships, and exits.

"With my background in cardiology, I see every day how limited our options are for patients with ischaemic disease," explains Dr Brainin. "What excites me about IsomAb is that ISM-001 is not just another VEGF therapy. The pioneering mechanistic and pharmacological data generated by the team shows that IsomAb's unique approach targeting VEGF-A 165 b removes the brakes on angiogenesis that are applied in ischemic disease, allowing blood vessels to grow, remodel and create durable new arteries. Once proof of concept is demonstrated in the clinic, I envisage a clear pathway for regulatory, manufacturing and commercial success."

Dr Anker Lundemose has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of IsomAb, replacing Paul Edwards, who remains as a non-executive Director on the Board. A physician-scientist and seasoned biotech leader at companies such as OSI Pharmaceuticals, Prosidion and Mission Therapeutics, Dr Lundemose has a strong track record in creating successful investor exits through multiple M&As and IPOs.

"With strong preclinical results, a clear translational plan through clinical proof of concept, and Philip's appointment as CEO, I believe IsomAb offers a major Series A investment opportunity and look forward to working with him to accelerate ISM‑001's development into a much-needed breakthrough therapy for cardiovascular disease," adds Dr Lundemose.

About IsomAb Ltd

Founded in 2022, IsomAb Ltd is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company and a spin‑out from the University of Nottingham. Early research was conducted at the University of Bristol with funding from the British Heart Foundation, Wellcome Trust, and the Medical Research Council. The company was founded by Professors David Bates and Steve Harper based on ground‑breaking research into VEGF‑A and its splice isoforms.

IsomAb focuses on developing isoform‑specific antibodies for disease‑modifying treatments in life‑limiting diseases such as chronic stable angina and other ischaemic conditions. ISM‑001 is a high‑affinity, humanised antibody designed to restore blood flow in ischaemic tissue.

www.isomab.bio

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SOURCE IsomAb