Isomaltulose Gaining Traction among Millennial Population for Its Various Cardiovascular Benefits: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global isomaltulose market is forecast to grow at 5.3 % CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2021-2031. Isomaltulose has low glycemic index and is particularly useful for diabetic patients with impaired insulin sensitivity. Cardiovascular health benefits and balanced blood glucose profile is driving the isomaltulose market sales. Isomaltulose has no side or long term effects when used for a prolonged period making it highly popular among Food and beverage manufacturers, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to the study, Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) sanctioned the use of isomaltulose as a low carbohydrate alternative to regular sugar. The populations in developed economies are willing to pay extra from clean label products with no artificial flavoring and coloring paving way for isomaltulose market growth.

"Consistent discovery and understanding of various health benefits of isomaltulose backed by Government support towards usage of isomaltulose in food and beverage industries will accelerate the production resulting in tremendous market growth," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 250 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13118

Key Takeaways

The U.S. isomaltulose market is forecast to grow at 5.8% CAGR on the backs of rising incidences of childhood obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular ailments.

Growing emphasis on healthy life style and clean eating along with high consumption of processed food are key market sales drivers in Germany .

. Isomaltulose market in UK is expected to grow 3% y-o-y in 2021 due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and surging demands for cold drinks and beverages.

Increasing demand for clean label food products will create opportunities for growth in India .

. New beverage launches from Chinese manufacturers strengthen China's dominance in East Asia isomaltulose market.

Prominent Drivers

Isomaltulose is gaining popularity among diabetic patients owing to its immunity benefits and reducing blood triglyceride level leading to increased market demand.

Growing insistence from customers towards usage of organic ingredients in energy drinks, and chocolate bars is expected to aid the isomaltulose market growth.

Rising emphasis on developing high nutritional value and multi functional food items by the food and beverage companies will boost isomaltulose market demand.

Key Restraints

High probability of malabsorption due to isomaltulose use might negatively influence the demand.

High cost of isomaltulose in comparison with normal sugar hampers the market sales.

Discover more about the isomaltulose market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isomaltulose-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in isomaltulose market include Cargill Inc, Merck KGaA, BENEO GmbH, Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd , Anhui Elite Industrial Co.,Ltd, Now Foods, ErgoNutrition among others. According to FMI, customers are switching towards low carbohydrate food items pushing the market players towards developing low calorie food item to cater the rising demand. For instance, Functional carbohydrates are present in PalatinoseTM was scientifically validated by BENEO.

Rise in diabetic patients and obesity are promoting the manufacturers to create low calorie alternatives. Surging online retails market is helping market players to capture larger market. For instance, 3Action Guarana-Speed on Top by Luked is the latest energy drink that contains PalatinoseTM.

More Insights on FMI's Isomaltulose Market

The latest market study on global isomaltulose market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of grade (Food grade isomaltulose, Pharma grade isomaltulose), end use (Fluoridated Salt, Table Top/ Spoon-for-spoon Sweeteners, Supplements and OTC Medicine, Ingredients, Bakery Products, Breakfast Cereals and Bars, Dairy Products, Frozen Desserts, Beverages, confectionary) and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Our experts will answer your queries about the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13118

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Allulose market: The global allulose market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Isomalt market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global isomalt market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

Policosanol market: The policosanol market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/isomaltulose-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/isomaltulose-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights