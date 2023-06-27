Isometric Walking - Turn a Simple Walk into an Awesome Total-Body Workout Without Breaking a Sweat of Missing a Step!

DALLAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Sterling-Vete PhD senior consultant to TWiEA, The World Isometric Exercise Association, conducted an online review seminar with the company's clients, during which the features of the types of training based on combining walking with upper torso exercises were considered.

Isometric Walking (or ISO Walking): target muscles.
Nordic Walking vs. Walking with Weights vs. Isometric Walking.

Brian noted the following: Training methods based on combining walking with upper torso exercises are extremely popular. Among the well-known trends, the undisputed leaders are Nordic walking and walking with weights. It should be noted that Nordic walking is today the No. 1 trend in the outdoor fitness category in terms of the number of people involved. A relatively new fitness trend is Isometric Walking, which combines walking with isometric upper torso exercises.

Nordic walking: uses sticks that push the walker off the ground in synchrony with the step, imitating the movements of a skier. As the load on the upper body increases, so does the consumption of calories.

Walking with Weights: Uses extra weight in the form of small dumbbells, wrist bands, or ankle weights. This allows you to increase the load on the upper body, as well as calorie consumption.

The advantages of these training methods are their simplicity and accessibility. Some limitation of both methods is the use of only one training movement – moving the arms. Under these conditions, some muscles can work with reasonable intensity, while other muscles will be only lightly loaded. Both training methods use a "medium" pace of walking, and they are mostly aerobic types of activities.

Isometric Walking: Uses a small, portable exercise device with two palm-size handles that can be easily connected and disconnected. When disconnected, the handles work as compression expanders and train the forearms. When connected, one can perform several isometric exercises that train all the main muscle areas of the upper body - chest, shoulders, biceps and triceps and upper back. The load is created by the static pressure of the hands in opposing directions mimicking biomechanically correct exercises for different parts of the upper body.

Comparison table: main characteristics.

Nordic Walking

Walking with weights

Isometric Walking

TYPE OF EXERCISE

Aerobic

Aerobic

Aerobic/Anaerobic

EXERCISE DEVICE WEIGHT

1-2 lbs (both poles)

2-6 lbs (both weights)

0.7 lbs (both handles)

STRENGTH TRAINING

Low/Medium

Low/Medium

Good

UNIFORMITY OF THE UPPER BODY MUSCLES WORK

Poor

Poor

Good

RECOMMENDED PACE

Walking

Waking

Walking/Jogging/Running

APPLICABILITY FOR INDOOR TRAINING

Not applicable

Medium

Good

Based on the results of the conference, it was concluded that Isometric walking has a number of distinct advantages, which, in turn, means that we should consider and embrace it as a valuable new type of outdoor physical activity that could gain huge widespread international popularity.

