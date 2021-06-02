Isometric Walking: An Alternative to Nordic Walking and Walking With Weights

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SW Engine Inc. announces a new method of outdoor training called Isometric Walking (https://isowalking.com), or shortly ISO Walking. This method combines walking/jogging with upper body exercising. It uses a compact, lightweight, portable exercise device which can be easily carried in the belt pouch or pocket. ISO Walking provides advanced upper body strength training not available with Nordic Walking and Walking with Weights. It targets most of the upper body muscles: upper back, shoulders, chest, biceps, triceps, and forearms. The key difference of ISO Walking is that it uses isometric (static) upper body exercises, which is very beneficial.

Vlad Kozh, Company Executive, says: "The fitness idea standing behind Isometric Walking is very strong. The theory of Bipedalism explains our upright walking as a necessity to free hands for carrying objects – tools, weapons, food, babies, and so on. Carrying objects in hands is our fundamental skill obtained during Evolution and by its nature, it is an isometric (static) exercise. Using isometric exercises, ISO Walking simply considers who we are and what our bodies are built for. This makes this method of training absolutely natural and very effective".

One can use the exercise device not only while walking or jogging but also while sitting or standing – in the office near the computer, on the bus or subway, in the library, on the airplane, or watching TV at home. You can take it on vacation or business trips and exercise in any spare minute.

It can be beneficial for people with disabilities, especially those who use a wheelchair or are even confined to the bed. For these people, "silent" isometric exercises done with a small exercise device can be crucial and safe since they do not involve wide-hand motions.

