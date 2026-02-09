Ison Law Firm's Christopher S. Ison Earns Sixth Straight Super Lawyers Rising Star Recognition in 2025

Consecutive peer-evaluated honor reflects firm's dedication to excellence and innovative approach to aviation medical certification law.

LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher S. Ison of The Ison Law Firm, headquartered in Lakeland, Florida but serving states nationwide, has been selected for inclusion on the Super Lawyers' Rising Stars list through 2025. This marks his sixth consecutive recognition, spanning from 2020 to 2025, an acknowledgment provided by Super Lawyers. This consistent honor highlights Mr. Ison's ongoing contributions and legal capabilities within his specialized field.

This peer-evaluated distinction specifically recognizes Mr. Ison's work within the Aviation & Aerospace practice area. It underscores his role as a reliable advocate for professionals holding FAA certificates, including pilots and mechanics. The 2025 Rising Stars award serves as an indicator to aviation professionals and flight crews that a peer-recognized attorney is available to address complex regulatory, medical-certification, and enforcement matters nationwide. The continuous recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star reflects The Ison Law Firm's consistent dedication to its guiding principles in every client representation. These foundational tenets include:

Tenacity: Demonstrating persistent resolve in pursuing client interests.

Demonstrating persistent resolve in pursuing client interests. Respect: Upholding professional courtesy and valuing each client's unique situation.

Upholding professional courtesy and valuing each client's unique situation. Dedication: Committing fully to the legal challenges and objectives of those represented.

Committing fully to the legal challenges and objectives of those represented. Faith: Operating with integrity and trust in the legal process.

"You need both a pilot and a lawyer on your side for your aviation law needs. When you are most vulnerable and facing the prospect of losing your airman certificates, you want someone who is battled tested in the courtroom. We will always treat clients, opponents, and tribunals with the highest level of respect," said Ison when asked about the firm's success.

Individuals seeking experienced legal counsel in aviation law are encouraged to explore the firm's services. To learn more about FAA Medical Certification Representation available for pilots, mechanics, and other FAA certificate holders, please visit https://thepilotlawyer.com/. The peer-evaluated nature of this honor further validates the firm's distinctive approach, which combines profound legal expertise with practical, firsthand aviation knowledge. This blend allows for a comprehensive understanding of the intricate challenges faced by aviation professionals and FAA and NTSB Litigation Representation.

The Ison Law Firm, also known as The Pilot Lawyers, is a nationwide aviation law firm exclusively focused on airman medical certification. With both pilots and lawyers on staff, the firm provides dedicated legal representation to airmen facing medical certification issues before the FAA and NTSB. The firm's unique approach includes having an experienced physician on staff to help strengthen cases for certification. Founded on four core principles—tenacity, respect, dedication, and faith—The Ison Law Firm represents airmen with a wide range of medical certification challenges across the United States. The firm is headquartered at 1476 Town Center Drive, Suite N215, Lakeland, Florida 33803. For more information, visit https://thepilotlawyer.com/ or call 855-FAA-1215.

SOURCE Ison Law Firm