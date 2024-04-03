iSono Health Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Ensuring Patient Comfort and Safety and Providing Quality Imaging and Diagnosis with its iSono Health ATUSA

iSono Health AI ABUS ATUSA enables precise and prompt screening, eliminates delays and the need for trained technicians, provides cost-effective imaging, and improves patient outcomes significantly.

SAN ANTONIO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the breast ultrasound industry and, based on its findings, recognizes iSono Health with the 2023 United States New Product Innovation Award. The company is carving a new category for the automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) market. The iSono Health ABUS ATUSA is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is the world's first automated, portable, and wearable three-dimensional (3D) breast ultrasound. The scanner attaches to a unique wearable accessory with intuitive software that automates image acquisition and analysis and does not require trained breast ultrasound technicians.

iSono Health

The wearable accessory ensures easy, quick, and comfortable image acquisition. Popular for its portability, patient comfort, and precise diagnosis, it can be used in any in-patient or out-patient setting, including hospitals, radiology centers, or even delivering care at home. Healthcare personnel (HCP) can access and view the images on any web-enabled device regardless of location, where they may interact with the images and access radial, coronal, sagittal, and transversal views of tissue to identify lesions. ATUSA shortens imaging logistics and patient workflows, accelerating the diagnostic process drastically. Unlike conventional handheld ultrasound systems with study backlogs and long patient wait times of up to 45 minutes, the ATUSA scans the whole breast in only 2 minutes.

Poornima Srinivasan, Consultant at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "iSono Health is revolutionizing the ABUS diagnostic imaging market with its wearable accessories and 3D image acquisition. Point-of-care and portable ultrasound gives patients and HCP healthcare professionals ease of access while hospitals scale up their procedural volumes."

The iSono Health ATUSA portable system has the potential for regular supplemental screening, diagnostic, and monitoring of high-risk individuals. It identifies lesions precisely and quickly in patients with dense breast tissues. The system is designed to deliver value and performance and maximize operational efficiencies to enable cost-effective quality breast imaging for actionable outcomes. Its unique design features and accessibility-enhanced operational efficiencies make it a preferred modality for diagnosing and screening breast cancer.

The 3D visualization allows end users to see tissues from different planes and detect lesions in any part of the breast volume. Additionally, this ABUS system offers an advantage over existing products in private clinics and community-based health centers with limited budgets and a shortage of sonographers. The ATUSA optimizes workflows and saves critical time in identifying life-threatening abnormalities, impacting patient outcomes significantly.

"iSono Health's ATUSA system addresses the challenges of mammography with its lightweight, compact, and user-friendly ABUS. Its wearable accessories allow imaging patients at the point of care and generate preliminary results within minutes for evidence-based decisions at patients' bedside," added Srinivasan. With its strong overall performance, iSono Health earned Frost & Sullivan's 2023 United States New Product Innovation Award in the breast ultrasound industry.

