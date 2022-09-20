Isophorone Market to record USD 2.18 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by emerging application areas for adhesives

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Isophorone Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is expected to increase by USD 2.18 billion during the forecast period. The report considers the revenue generated by vendors, retail sales of isophorone, consumer base, adoption rate, and various other factors to estimate the size of the global isophorone market. Understand the scope of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isophorone Market 2022-2026

The global isophorone market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is currently at the stage of consolidation with many vendors opting for strategic initiatives such as M&As to capture new markets. Some vendors are focusing on broadening their product portfolio to expand their presence as well as their consumer base. Technological innovations by vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing demand for isophorone from construction and food packaging applications. Adhesives impart better stability, durability, and strength characteristics to building components. Hence, they are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as resilient flooring, roofing tiles, and roofing systems. The global construction industry is growing exponentially due to rising consumer confidence, population growth, and increasing income of the middle-class population in developing countries. All these factors will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing demand from developing economies and the rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Adhesives



Composites



Printing Inks



Artificial Leather



Others

The market growth in the adhesives segment will be significant during the forecast period. Isophorone is used as a hardening agent in the manufacture of adhesives. The increasing applications of adhesives in the construction industry will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

North America will be the major market, occupying 39% of the global market share. The increasing demand for isophorone from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, composites, construction, and automotive is driving the growth of the isophorone market in North America.

Isophorone Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist isophorone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isophorone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isophorone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isophorone market vendors

Related Reports:

Isophorone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd., K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt. Ltd., LGC Ltd., Merck KGaA, Minolta Chem, Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., Ravago, Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., SI Group Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Enterprise Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Adhesives - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Printing inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Printing inks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Artificial leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Artificial leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Artificial leather - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Artificial leather - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Artificial leather - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arkema SA

Exhibit 105: Arkema SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Arkema SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Arkema SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 109: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 110: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 112: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Covestro AG

Exhibit 114: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 118: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.7 Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Parsol chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Parsol chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Parsol chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Parsol chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Penta Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 132: Penta Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Penta Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Penta Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.11 SI Group Inc.

Exhibit 135: SI Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: SI Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: SI Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio