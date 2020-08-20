IsoPlexis and Lonza Collaborate to Enable the Next Generation of Precision Cell Therapy Manufacturing

BASEL, Switzerland and BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Quote from Matthew Hewitt, Head of Clinical Development and Personalized Medicine, Lonza:

"This collaboration between Lonza and IsoPlexis highlights the evolution of cell therapy manufacturing. As we continue to scale the manufacturing of cell therapies, it will be critical to characterize the quality and performance of these products with technologies such as IsoPlexis' IsoLight."

Quote from Sean Mackay, CEO of IsoPlexis:

"We are excited to collaborate with Lonza to shape the future of cell therapy manufacturing and quality analytics. As cell therapies continue to grow in therapeutic importance, manufacturing processes will require more precision relating to potency and performance. Alongside Lonza's novel platform, the IsoLight will play a key role in enabling that increased level of precision and insight into cell product performance."

IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics products, today announced a collaboration with Lonza, a leading cell & gene therapy manufacturer, to use IsoPlexis' IsoLight platform. This automated functional proteomics analysis platform will provide quality analytics for cell therapy products generated on Lonza's Cocoon® Platform, an automated, highly flexible cell therapy manufacturing Platform.

Lonza's Cocoon® Platform allows for efficient centralized and decentralized manufacturing of novel cell therapies, and IsoPlexis' IsoLight Platform provides a solution for the functional characterization of the cell therapy product, to ensure correlative functional potency of the manufactured cell product.

Improved end-to-end automation on the Cocoon® Platform minimizes the need for human involvement in numerous steps, and IsoPlexis systems provide functional phenotyping to characterize the cell therapy product from heterogeneous cell populations better. IsoPlexis' functional phenotyping has been published with a variety of leading CAR-T and cell therapy biopharma companies and academic institutions in areas ranging from research to process development and clinical biomarkers.

By using the Cocoon® Platform's automated programming and on-board, real-time analytics, the collaboration will seek to significantly improve the biological understanding of starting material, process, and product analytics to enable more efficient manufacturing and higher quality cell therapies.

About Lonza

At Lonza, we combine technological innovation with world class manufacturing and process excellence. Together, these enable our customers to deliver their discoveries in the healthcare, preservation, and protection sectors.

We are a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. We work to prevent illness and promote a healthier world by enabling our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure a wide range of diseases. We also offer a broad range of microbial control solutions, which help to create and maintain a healthy environment.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today operates in 120 sites and offices in more than 35 countries. With approximately 15,500 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual employees who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 5.9 billion in 2019 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.6 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com and follow us on Twitter @LonzaGroup or Facebook @LonzaGroupAG.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, cellular proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage.

Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

