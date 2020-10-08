IsoPlexis and Yale Partner to Advance COVID-19 Immune Profiling Biomarkers

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, today announced a partnership with Yale University to use IsoPlexis' functional immune landscaping and high-plex automated immunoassay solutions to identify various predictive markers of immune response to COVID-19. The lead investigators at Yale University include Dr. Rong Fan, a professor of Biomedical Engineering at Yale whose focus includes single-cell analysis of human diseases to help transform the future of medicine, and Dr. Stephanie Halene, the interim section chief of hematology at Yale School of Medicine, who is a highly recognized leader in the study of pathogenesis and treatment of human hematologic malignancies.

T cell and other immune cell polyfunctional cytokine responses on IsoPlexis' platform have previously been shown to be predictive of a variety of responses in human and mice studies, throughout cancer immunology and infectious disease research. With this partnership, IsoPlexis and Yale aim to detect and discover critical components in the overall cellular and serum-based immune response to COVID-19, which can be used to accelerate insight for the development of much needed therapies and vaccines.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Yale University in the fight against COVID-19," said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer, Sean Mackay. "This work will provide critical functional insights into the mechanisms of various immune responses to COVID. Through the identification of novel rapid circulating markers, we hope to help accelerate the development of critical therapeutics and vaccines."

"This partnership with IsoPlexis will accelerate our understanding of COVID-19 and the development of effective vaccines and therapeutics, specifically, for patients with hematologic disorders. We are looking forward to utilizing the IsoLight's unique ability to functionally phenotype each immune cell in patients with COVID-19 for more than 30 effector functions simultaneously, providing a comprehensive picture and the direct evidence of antiviral immune activation or immune-mediated hyperinflammatory pathology, that is impossible with other technologies," said Dr. Rong Fan, the lead investigator of the study.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of immune biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

ABOUT THE YALE OFFICE OF COOPERATIVE RESEARCH:

Since its founding in 1982, the Yale Office of Cooperative Research (OCR) has built a significant portfolio of inventions and patents and has grown into an engine of regional economic development. Its mission is to facilitate the translation of research from Yale's labs into products and services that benefit society. OCR is recognized as a leading force for catalyzing economic growth by identifying, counseling and nurturing early-stage technologies and guiding the transition into robust companies. More information is available at https://ocr.yale.edu/.

