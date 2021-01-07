IsoPlexis Announces $135 Million Financing Led by Perceptive Advisors

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell functional proteomics, today announced a $135 million Series D financing comprised of $85 million in equity securities and a $50 million credit facility. The round was led by Perceptive Advisors with participation from other new investors, Ally Bridge Group and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, as well as other existing investors. IsoPlexis will use the proceeds from this financing to expand its global commercial and R&D teams, increase operational capacity to satisfy growing demand, and accelerate its next generation single-cell biology product development roadmap.

"We believe the future of advanced medicines will rely upon deeper access to in vivo biology for the development of new therapies and are excited to back the team at IsoPlexis," said Sam Chawla of Perceptive Advisors.

Michael Altman, of Perceptive Advisors continued, "IsoPlexis' unique technology is giving researchers this access through the convergence of dynamic proteomics and single cell biology. We are delighted to support IsoPlexis and their vision to accelerate the development of personalized therapeutics to significantly impact human health."

IsoPlexis' complete end-to-end solutions are empowered by breakthrough and proprietary single-cell functional proteomic technology, proteomic barcode chips, that allow researchers to phenotype each immune cell by the range of its functional proteins for the first time. Housed in its software enabled IsoLight and IsoSpark detection systems, IsoPlexis provides new and accessible layers of biological data at the single-cell level and the ability to interrogate the secreted proteome, the phosphoproteome, and the metabolome from single cells for the first time. This has allowed researchers to connect more deeply to in vivo biology and predict complex responses to therapies and disease in cancer immunotherapy, cell and gene therapy, COVID-19, autoimmune disease, and many other areas.

"We are grateful to our new and existing investors for their support of our vision," said Sean Mackay, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of IsoPlexis. "With more than 100 systems placed and a strong team of over 200 employees, we have laid an incredibly strong foundation for future growth at the convergence of single-cell biology, proteomics, and multi-omics. We look forward to deploying this capital to accelerate our commercial efforts as we work to leverage our powerful biology to impact the future of advanced medicines."

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in-vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems – named as a top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation and Red Dot, among others – are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including 15 of the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and by approximately 45% of comprehensive cancer centers. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

