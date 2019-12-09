IsoPlexis Announces "Cracking the IsoCode: Single Cell Functional Biomarkers Challenge"

BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leading single-cell functional proteomics company, has announced their "Cracking the IsoCode: Single Cell Functional Biomarkers Challenge", where researchers are invited to share next generation insights using single-cell functional proteomics for the opportunity to win a project on the IsoLight system at their institution.

Applicants should submit an abstract up to 500 words, before December 31, 2019, proposing a project using the IsoLight platform and IsoCode solution. A committee will review the proposals and select winners based on research novelty and innovation. Experiments must be completed before January 31, 2020.

IsoPlexis' system has become the new standard for functional cytokine immune profiling at the single-cell level. IsoPlexis' platform overcomes challenges that exist today by:

Detecting the specific functional cytokines (over 30) that each single immune cell is secreting

Identifying the unique highly polyfunctional (secreting multiple cytokines simultaneously) subsets within a cell sample that are driving response, directly from the cytokine-based proteome of each cell

Characterizing true secretions per cell, thus defining correlative immune function, fitness, and potency of single cells

Two winners will be selected and awarded 12 IsoCode chips (one 8 chip kit and one 4 chip kit), along with advanced analysis support, and experimental design consultation from IsoPlexis.

Visit https://isoplexis.com/cracking-the-isocode-challenge to learn more and to submit an abstract.

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning, single-cell detection systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise and personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine and Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.

ISOPLEXIS MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Chen

Senior Director of Marketing

info@isoplexis.com

SOURCE IsoPlexis

Related Links

https://www.isoplexis.com

